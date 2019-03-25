Jim Knowlton discusses his reasons for moving on from Wyking Jones
On Sunday, Cal Athletics announced that they would be parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Wyking Jones. Shortly after, Cal Athletics Director Jim Knowlton held a teleconference with the m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news