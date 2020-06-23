Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 4, Nikko Remigio
This is part of a series focusing on running through Cal's roster heading into the 2020 season.
Cal Career
A former-four star receiver, Nikko Remigio came to Cal with a certain level of maturity that saw him playing as a true freshman, as one of four true freshman in his class that ended up seeing time for the Bears in 2018. He ended up playing in nine games, with two starts, finishing with 11 receptions for 62 yards and taking over the job as Cal's punt returner (with a 46 yard return against Idaho State being a career long).
Remigio was expected to be one of the top wideouts for the Bears going into 2019, and he ended up leading the Bears in receiving, taking over as the primary starter in the slot, starting eight of the 12 games he appeared in. He finished 2019 with 38 receptions for 513 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Remigio's biggest impact came in the Big Game against Stanford, with 9 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. The former Mater Dei standout sparked a game tying touchdown drive with a 40 yard reception on a deep ball, then scored the tying touchdown from 18 yards out. On the game winning drive, Remigio caught two first down passes to get the Bears out of Stanford territory, and sprung the final Chase Garbers scramble touchdown with a downfield block. Remigio won Cal's 'Berkeley Breakfast Club' Award for most outstanding player in the Big Game. His Big Game effort was the first 100 yard receiving performance in over two years.
Remigio, who changed numbers from 25 to 4 after his freshman year, is Cal's active leader in receptions, receiving yards, punt returns, and punt return yardage.
2020 Expectations
Remigio was injured midseason, missing games against Washington State and Utah, but hit his stride over the final three games of 2020, with 18 of his 38 receptions coming in the contests again Stanford, UCLA and Illinois. The junior-to-be has developed a rapport with Chase Garbers, and had been his favorite target during fall camp in 2019.
Remigio was out for the Bears' four practices of spring football, but fits well with what Bill Musgrave wants to do with regard to deep play action. Cal doesn't have a true 'number one' receiving threat at this point, and Remigio, who has been praised for his leadership, maturity, and discipline in the weight room, could be that guy.
Recruiting Flashback
Remigio, out of Mater Dei, was a four star in the class of 2020 who didn't have an offer when he came to Cal's recruiting camp in 2017 as a senior to be. He ran well in the first half of the camp, to the point where Justin Wilcox recalled him jumping to the front of line to get more ramps. Half of the camp was enough, as then WR-coach Nick Edwards and then offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin pulled him in to talk in depth and watch film, followed by Wilcox offering Remigio.
Remigio, who had offers from Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Nebraska among his top group, committed to the Bears a week later, noting that he probably would've committed on the spot if Wilcox hadn't told him otherwise.
Remigio was one of three four-star signees in the 2018 class for Cal, along with Will Craig and Chigozie Anusiem.