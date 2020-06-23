A former-four star receiver, Nikko Remigio came to Cal with a certain level of maturity that saw him playing as a true freshman, as one of four true freshman in his class that ended up seeing time for the Bears in 2018. He ended up playing in nine games, with two starts, finishing with 11 receptions for 62 yards and taking over the job as Cal's punt returner (with a 46 yard return against Idaho State being a career long).

Remigio was expected to be one of the top wideouts for the Bears going into 2019, and he ended up leading the Bears in receiving, taking over as the primary starter in the slot, starting eight of the 12 games he appeared in. He finished 2019 with 38 receptions for 513 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Remigio's biggest impact came in the Big Game against Stanford, with 9 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. The former Mater Dei standout sparked a game tying touchdown drive with a 40 yard reception on a deep ball, then scored the tying touchdown from 18 yards out. On the game winning drive, Remigio caught two first down passes to get the Bears out of Stanford territory, and sprung the final Chase Garbers scramble touchdown with a downfield block. Remigio won Cal's 'Berkeley Breakfast Club' Award for most outstanding player in the Big Game. His Big Game effort was the first 100 yard receiving performance in over two years.

Remigio, who changed numbers from 25 to 4 after his freshman year, is Cal's active leader in receptions, receiving yards, punt returns, and punt return yardage.