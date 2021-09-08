Friday Night Lights: Moi, Ott, and Martin With Big Games

Cal's recruiting class is nearly completely in action, with Jaiven Plummer being the sole 2022 commit not to be in action yet (which changes this Friday). Otherwise, the other 13 commits have all played a game so far, as we break down what they've done in Friday Night Lights. Previous Installments: Week 0 | Week 1

Martin threw four touchdown passes for Inglewood in a 52-0 win over Compton. Inglewood is now 3-0 despite their first two games being scheduled on the fly due to COVID issues with their initial opponents. Martin and Inglewood face off against St. Francis (Pasadena) Friday September 10th.

Ott continued a hot streak, with 18 carries for an eye popping 233 yards and four touchdowns in a rout of Rancho Cucamonga. Ott has rushed for over 100 yards in the first three games for Norco and is averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Norco will have a bye before a game against Murrieta Valley on September 17th.

Hamilton had to cancel their last two games for Covid reasons, but will play Lakota HS on Friday, September 10th.

Vatikani and Bishop Manogue got on the winning side of things with a 43-21 win over Reed HS. Vatikani was part of a Manogue rushing effort that produced 227 yards on the ground on 32 carries.Vatikani also recorded a sack on defense. Manogue faces McQueen HS Friday September 10th.

Brown and San Ramon Valley used big plays on their way to a 34-7 win over Bishop O'Dowd, paving the way for a 100 yard performance by running back Za'darion Nardy. SRV and Brown will play again tomorrow, Thursday September 9th, against Central Catholic of Modesto.

Morrow and Flagstaff took down Camelback HS by a final of 26-7. While stats were not provided, Morrow had two touchdown receptions and a tackle for loss in the win. Flagstaff will have Washington HS in game two of their season, on Friday September 10th.

Moi recorded three sacks as Cathedral Catholic booted Chaminade in the Honor Bowl, by a 50-17 final score. Moi and Cathedral Catholic will get another test, taking on Helix HS on Friday September 10th.

Alemany had a bye this past weekend, before a game against Oaks Christian this Friday.

Burrell's St. John Bosco beat Bishop Amat by a final of 47-7, a game where Burrell was one of three key players on the Bosco squad sidelined. They play a top national team in East St. Louis on Friday.

Thomas and Nolan Catholic took down Little Rock Catholic by a 40-34 final score in triple overtime. Thomas, playing as a down lineman, recorded a number of QB pressures, including a sack and a tipped pass into an interception. Nolan Catholic takes a trip to California Saturday to play Santa Margarita Catholic in Southern California.

Tuitele and Regis Jesuit entered the win column this week in a 52-17 victory over Highlands Ranch. While not all defensive stats were kept, Tuitele recorded a catch for 7 yards in the win. Regis Jesuit takes on Mullen HS Friday.

Mater Dei will take on Las Vegas-area power Liberty on Friday.