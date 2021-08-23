Friday Night Lights: Big Numbers for Cal RB Commits Ott and Johnson

Friday night lights is back for Cal's high school commits and high school football players across the country. This past weekend marked the first game of senior year for seven of Cal's 11 current commits, as Jaiven Plummer, Curlee Thomas IV, Cameron Sidney, and Nunie Tuitele's squads will all start their seasons in the coming weeks (Thomas, Sidney and Tuitele all start this week, Plummer's Episcopal squad starts their year on September 10th).



Martin helped to lead his Inglewood squad to a 29-26 comeback victory over Loyola, coming back from a 26-15 deficit late. Martin had an impressive 27 yard TD pass threaded between defenders at the beginning of his tape from the win.

Ott, in his return to Norco HS, flashed his athleticism with a 9 carry, 114 yard, 1 TD performances, which included an 84 yard TD run, as Norco pulled away in a 42-26 win over Vista Murrieta.

Johnson had an impressive performance in a comeback win for Hamilton over West Clermont (Cincinnati), as the Big Blue were down 28-8 in the first quarter. Johnson would finish with 20 carries, 211 yards, and three touchdowns of 60, 59, and 40 yards respectively, in a 43-28 victory.

Vatikani's Bishop Manogue squad had a rough outing a 45-0 loss to Utah-based powerhouse Bingham HS. No stats were release, but Vatikani had a nice feature written about him by Nevada Sports Net.

Moi and Cathedral Catholic jumped out to an early 28-0 lead over Torrey Pines, alma mater of Cal OL Brian Driscoll. Moi and company would hold for a 28-14 win, with Cathedral's defense holding Torrey Pines' option scheme to 2.6 yards per carry. While defensive stats were not released, Moi had four tackles for loss on his film from the game, disrupting a number of run plays in the backfield.

Burrell and St. John Bosco had a challenge in Florida powerhouse Miami Central, and the Bosco defense scored a win for California High School football in a 35-12 victory. No defensive stats were released, but Central was held without a touchdown until the final quarter.