When you go 0.4-0.5 in Five Things, bad stuff happens. Like, a 41-17 loss to your rivals happens.

1) Takers - L - This...was unanticipated, to say the least.

2) Pressure Slovis - L - It's not entirely fair to call it a loss, since they did pressure him -- PFF had it at 30% of the pass attempts, even. They just could not bother him or knock him out of rhythm.

3) QB - L - Chase was doing fantastic until he got hurt again, with two drops knocking down his completion rating. Modster, however, found nothing open and the game got too far away from them to try to run anymore.

4) Drake Jackson - DRAW - Didn't end up totally destroying the line, although USC still recorded five sacks with minimal extra rushers.

5) Keep the Momentum Going - L - It's not that they deviated from the gameplan or things they showed last week on offense. It's that they got totally and completely undressed by USC in the second half.

Next up, the most winnable Big Game in the last 10 years. Actually getting that Axe starts with...

1) NO HANGOVERS - It's really easy to get down on ourselves following a loss of that magnitude, in those circumstances, on senior night. But bowl eligibility is still on the table. The Axe is still on the table. And even if, God forbid, they lose this game, there's still a meaningful one after that. If Wilcox manages correctly, which he often does, then he'll have them ready to bounce back. (He did it for WSU, and that was also when the season looked lost.)

2) SCORING TOUCHDOWNS - This...is a standard point against every run-heavy opponent. The last few years, our inability to punch it in during a shortened game has hurt the Bears dearly, especially when the Cardinal do just enough.

Maybe not this year, though -- inside the 20, Shaw is being forced to kick a field goal 43% of the time, which might prove to be the difference. Without as dominant of a running back or tight end as usual, the opportunity is ripe for the Bears in a strugglefest.

(Stanford's number in this statistic was 26% in 2018, and 23.73% in 2017).

If you're wondering, dear reader, Cal is at 22.73%, which is somewhat misleading because you have to get to the 20 to be forced to kick a field goal at all.

3) THESE AIN'T THOSE CARDS - Finally, the toll of rebuilding appears to have caught up with the Cardinal some. They're dealing with some injuries too -- this week, both KJ Costello and Paulson Adebo are out, for example, to say nothing of guys lost earlier in the year like Ricky Miezan or Jacob Mangum-Farrar, but I mean in the actual sense of the word too. Stanford is not that Stanford team. The eye test already supports what the numbers do -- that they rank the lowest they've been in SP+ in some time.