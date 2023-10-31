Five takeaways: Cal’s coaching staff talks taking on No. 6 Oregon
Coming off a tough 50-49 loss against USC last week, Cal now sets its sights on Eugene, Oregon where the Bears will face off against the sixth-ranked Ducks. As has been — and will continue to be — the case with many of the matchups this season, this will be the last time the two teams square off for the foreseeable future.
As Cal nears the end of its tough slate of five ranked opponents in a row, Oregon will certainly present another challenge. Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon spoke to the media about the upcoming matchup and how the team is preparing for No. 6 Oregon.
Injury updates: Ott expected back this week
The Bears saw a lot of injuries in their last game against the Trojans; Tuesday, Wilcox gave the media some key injury updates.
Cal’s star running back Jaydn Ott put up 153 yards in just over two quarters last Saturday, but was out with an injury late in the game. Wilcox said that Ott was “expected to be back” in time for the Oregon game Saturday.
“He’s had a few games this year where he’s kind of been dinged up, but the thing about Jaydn is that he really wants to get back in there and he’s doing everything he can,” Wilcox said. “Obviously, that’s between he and the sports med staff, trainers and doctors and we are ready for him to get back full speed.”
Isaiah Ifanse, Cal’s other strongest running back is also “day to day” as the Bears’ options for the backfield continue to deplete with injuries.
Other big injury news came in regards to Sam Jackson V, who was one of the Bears’ starters at quarterback this year. Jackson was not dressed for the game against USC and Wilcox said he was “dinged up” and is “doubtful” to be ready for Oregon. Freshman walk-on Belay Brummell was moved onto the depth chart last-minute, but does not appear on this week’s depth chart.
On the defensive side of the ball, one that has seen many injuries in recent weeks, defensive lineman Ethan Saunders is “probable” for Saturday.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news