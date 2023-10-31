The Bears saw a lot of injuries in their last game against the Trojans; Tuesday, Wilcox gave the media some key injury updates.

Cal’s star running back Jaydn Ott put up 153 yards in just over two quarters last Saturday, but was out with an injury late in the game. Wilcox said that Ott was “expected to be back” in time for the Oregon game Saturday.

“He’s had a few games this year where he’s kind of been dinged up, but the thing about Jaydn is that he really wants to get back in there and he’s doing everything he can,” Wilcox said. “Obviously, that’s between he and the sports med staff, trainers and doctors and we are ready for him to get back full speed.”

Isaiah Ifanse, Cal’s other strongest running back is also “day to day” as the Bears’ options for the backfield continue to deplete with injuries.

Other big injury news came in regards to Sam Jackson V, who was one of the Bears’ starters at quarterback this year. Jackson was not dressed for the game against USC and Wilcox said he was “dinged up” and is “doubtful” to be ready for Oregon. Freshman walk-on Belay Brummell was moved onto the depth chart last-minute, but does not appear on this week’s depth chart.

On the defensive side of the ball, one that has seen many injuries in recent weeks, defensive lineman Ethan Saunders is “probable” for Saturday.