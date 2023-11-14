Running back Jaivian Thomas, who suffered a serious injury in the Bears’ game against Oregon, is now back in practice, according to Wilcox, though it is unclear whether Thomas will play again this year.

“That would be kind of a week to week situation between him and the sports med staff. He’s back at practice, he’s around, he’s going to class and doing really well,” Wilcox said. So we’re just glad to have him back and with the team right now.”

Isaiah Ifanse, another Cal running back, is “day to day,” according to Wilcox. The Montana State transfer hasn’t played since the Bears hosted USC, but is an important contributor in the backfield with 365 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season.

Quarterback Sam Jackson V is still out with an injury, according to Wilcox. Jackson started several games for the Bears earlier in the season, but hasn’t played since Week 5, against Arizona State, when the starting QB job went to Fernando Mendoza.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, one of the leading tacklers in the conference, has been struggling with injury as of late. The redshirt sophomore was out for the second half of the game against Washington State, but Wilcox said Elarms-Orr will be ready to go come Saturday.