His commitment follows an important pledge from high three-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele (Ewa Beach-Campbell) earlier in the week .

For the second time this week, Cal has landed a commitment from a recruit who calls Hawaii his home. Friday, versatile defensive back Aiden Manutai became the latest recruit from the islands to announce his commitment to the Bears.

That duo joined an earlier commitment from Manutai's teammate at Kahuku High School, LeBron Williams who committed to the Bears last month.

Manutai visited Berkeley in the spring with trips to Tennessee, Nebraska and Washington all following his time with the Bears. So, the staff had to outlast a number of other pitches to land the 6-foot, 195-pound recruit.

He is now the fourth defensive back to join Cal's 2025 class, and Manutai could be the most versatile of the bunch.

While he plays on both sides of the ball, he is also versatile enough to play multiple positions within defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon's scheme. Manutai projects as a safety for the Bears but could play nickel or cornerback at the next level as well.

In all, Cal now holds commitments from 16 recruits in its 2025 class.