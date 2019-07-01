Commitment Analysis: Kaleo Ballungay
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
And right after their second DB, the Bears got their second tight end, too. If you were paying attention to the recent Futurecast by our own Trace Travers, then you would have seen it coming -- but...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news