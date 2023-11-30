Four-star point guard Aaron Glass has a well-earned reputation as a dangerous, three-point sniper but the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School standout is quickly becoming more than just a long-range bomber. Glass has taken strides as both an at-the-rim finisher as well as a facilitator. Colleges are taking notice of his development, too, as the junior already holds offers from schools such as Cal, Arizona State, Washington and others.

Rivals recently caught up with Glass to discuss his development as well as the latest in his college recruitment.

ON THE SCHOOLS WITH WHICH HE’S IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“Right now, the ones talking to me the most are Cal, LSU, UCSB. Then, Washington is hitting me and so is Washington State. They’re both still hitting me. Arizona State, too. UCSB wants me to come to a game. Those are the main ones.”

ON VISITS:

“I’ve only been to Cal so far. I was there two weeks ago. We watched a football game and a basketball practice. It was cool. It was good.”

ON CAL:

“Coach Amorrow Morgan is the coach recruiting me. He’s really nice. He seems like a genuine dude because he tells me what it is straight up. I like that about him.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT BUT ARE YET TO OFFER:

“I’ve heard from a lot of coaches. San Diego State is one. I talked to Princeton a lot. I talked to Illinois, Houston, Pepperdine, New Mexico, Stanford, Wyoming and Colorado State.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’d describe myself as a point guard, but also a scorer. I guess I'm a scoring point guard. Obviously, I shoot the ball really well, but I love getting my teammates involved. My mid-range is what I’ve been working on. That's a work in progress for now, but I finish at the basket well and shoot 3s well obviously. Then, I get to my floater and get people involved when they start pressing on me.”

