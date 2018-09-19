It's something that no defense has an answer for, according to Beau Baldwin. "Whenever you have a quarterback that can extend plays, and you're on the same page with a scramble drill," Baldwin opined, "ask most defensive coordinators, if you say what gives you the most fits from a quarterback, what's the one thing you struggle with most, it's when they extend the play, because you don't have a defense for that. Ben Roethlisberger has made a living for 15 years doing that in the NFL." That's what Chase Garbers did twice Saturday in the win over Idaho State. In the second quarter, he moved out of the pocket, which drew cornerback Koby Lowe down, leaving a wide open Jordan Duncan on his first touchdown pass. It left play by play announcer Joe Starkey sounding disappointed at how easy the pass appeared to be. It's been made that easy because of running the scramble drill throughout camp. "In 7 on 7 drills where it's just passing, if something's not there coach Baldwin tells us to roll out of the pocket," Garbers noted, "it creates that true 'scramble drill' we don't really work in practice. On Saturday it carried over from fall camp and spring ball." That led to Garbers' final touchdown throw on the afternoon.

Jake Ashton's Touchdown

Ashton (left), had taken 89 career snaps on offense before his first reception Saturday Daniel Etter

The situation here: 10:30 left in the 4th quarter. Cal with a 31-9 lead and driving. From the Idaho State 20, Garbers takes the snap in 11 personnel, a play-action fake, and then took off to the right. "What I saw was that nothing was really there at first," Garbers said, "Jake had a huge play, running up the field, the defender lost him, and we connected." "He just ran the scramble drill well, and what I mean by that is he didn't hesitate," "he saw Chase start to scramble, and he just wheeled it up." Ashton had gotten behind a linebacker, who came up to try and stop the scramble threat, and as quick as the play started, it was over. One career catch for the senior tight end. One career touchdown for the former walk-on "It was definitely satisfying, a lot of years of hard work," Ashton said, "but it's not, this may sound weird seeing as it was my first catch and happened to be a touchdown, but it wasn't something that necessarily surprised me, because I put in so much work and it's definitely been showing out in practice. The opportunity just presented itself."