Cal returns to the field at California Memorial Stadium on Wednesday as the Bears open up training camp ahead of the 2024 season. The team will have a month to prepare before opening the season against UC Davis at home, and it won't take long for the competition to ramp up as the Bears prepare to make their debut in the ACC this fall.

Once again, Justin Wilcox and his staff hit the portal to revamp the roster leaving a number of positions open entering camp. That means there will be several battles that take place in the coming weeks as the coaches work to solidify their groups ahead of the season.

Here is a rundown of some of the position battles we'll be watching closely beginning Wednesday.