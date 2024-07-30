Cal opens up training camp Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with the Bears continuing their preparations for their first season in the ACC. The season will open up a month from Wednesday with a home matchup against UC Davis.

There is much work to be done before that day arrives, however, and the Bears will return to the practice field Wednesday morning with plenty of optimism about the upcoming season.

Once again, head coach Justin Wilcox and his staff revamped the roster over the course of the offseason and group taking the field Wednesday will even look different than what it looked like just a few months ago during spring ball.

Because of that, there will be plenty of intrigue around the team in the coming weeks.

"Our net talent has improved significantly," Wilcox said at the ACC Football Kickoff earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to seeing some of those position groups fight it out during fall camp to see who is going to get the reps."

Here's a look at some of the top storylines we'll be watching when camp opens up Wednesday.