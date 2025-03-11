Cal survives double-OT clash with Virginia Tech to advance in ACC Tourney

"That's six overtimes in the last two games, and our guys they just never stopped fighting," Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. " ... Everyone on our team makes so many winning plays, so I was very proud of them."

Andrej Stojakovic and Maddy Sissoko took control in the final overtime period getting the Bears an 8-point lead, 75-67, with 1:54 to go following two baskets apiece and the Hokies would only ever get as close as 6 as Cal outscored Virginia Tech 15-6 in the final period to earn the 82-73 win.

The Bears needed two overtime periods to take down 10th-seeded Virginia Tech in Charlotte, but all that matters during this time of year is earning a win. Cal wasn't able to do that in four overtimes against Notre Dame on Saturday to close out the regular season, but it was a different story in the tournament's opening round.

If four overtime periods in the regular season finale over the weekend wasn't enough, Cal decided it need to have another game with extra time to secure its first victory in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Bears did not look fatigued in the final stretch of Tuesday's game at Spectrum Center despite playing an extra 20 minutes just a few days ago. Instead, Cal looked stronger in the final 5 minutes giving the Bears momentum as they look ahead to a second-round matchup with Bay Area rival and seventh-seeded Stanford on Wednesday.

"When you get to five and six overtimes in the last two games, you're kind of like, let's just win in regulation," forward Rytis Petraitis said. "Let's get one of those wins. I mean, after the first overtime, we were down. We had to tie it up for another overtime. Honestly, we're just trying to do what we can to win, and everyone is tired out there. The other team is tired. We're tired. But we come together in our huddles and we're like, man, we're going to come together and we're going to out — basically, strong them, out-hustle them. That's what we were looking for."

Petraitis was key in the first overtime period as he scored 4 points to help close a 4-point gap with the Hokies. Eventually, Stojakovic hit a pair of free throws to tie up the game, 67-67, to force the deciding final period.

Like it did in the game against Notre Dame, Cal's defense was again key in keeping the Bears in position to earn a win Tuesday. A late steal allowed DJ Campbell to head to the free-throw line with the Bears down 60-59, and the Cal guard hit 1 of 2 to send the game into overtime.

The Bears struggled to hit free throws in the first overtime period resulting in three misses from the line, but ultimately Cal made them when it needed to most. The group hit seven free throws in the second overtime period to put the game away and secure its date with the Cardinal.

Stojakovic was impressive in the four-overtime loss to Notre Dame by turning in one of his best all-around performances including scoring 21 points. He logged his 12th game with at least 20 points in Tuesday's win by connecting for 29 points in the first-round victory.

It is the most the sophomore wing has scored since accounting for 30 points way back on Jan. 4 against Clemson. Stojakovic has recently started to regain his early-season form following a string of missed games while he had to deal with a hip injury.

The Stanford transfer also contributed with 5 rebounds and one of Cal's 10 steals on the day.

"It's definitely been a heck of an experience," Stojakovic said. "The biggest thing is trying to stay resilient. We keep each other company on the off days. But it's been great. We've been on the road for 10 days, and I wouldn't change it for anything else. We get to play basketball. It's a win-or-go-home scenario. Just got to be out there and stay aggressive and have fun with the guys."

Mady Sissoko, who is fasting for Ramadan, was on the floor for 80 minutes the last two games mostly not being able to eat or drink. He was able to break his fast late in Tuesday's game. However, that has not impacted his performance, and he logged second consecutive double-double in the victory over the Hokies.

The Cal starting center has now had a double-double in four of the last five games. Tuesday, he scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with 2 blocks and 2 steals to help the Bears earn the victory.

"Mady lives his life in strict accordance with the Islamic faith," Madsen said. He's very faithful, and he's very detailed with his fast, and we are supporting him 100 percent. It's almost as if his game has continued — as he dials in on the spiritual and emotional side, it's almost like his game continues to just take off and take off. I don't know how he does it. Everyone else on the court gets tired, and his energy just increases, increases, and increases. It shows his discipline, his will, who he is as a person, and how great of a basketball player Mady Sissoko is."

Cal had four double-digit scorers in the double-overtime win Tuesday including Petraitis, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Campbell also hit the mark as he closed out the game with 10 points, all from the free-throw line, to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, who earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year award this week, had to leave the game late after being hit in the face by Campbell. Still, it was an off night overall for the high-powered Cal guard as he went just 3 for 16 from the field and finished the game with 8 points.

Tuesday's win sets up a familiar rivalry matchup for the Bears in their first season in a new conference. Stanford received a bye in the opening round as a top-nine seed, and now it will square off with the Bears on Wednesday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

"We're doing it for Cal," Stojakovic said about getting an opportunity to face his former team in the postseason. "First year as ACC, we want to make some noise, and we're bringing the West Coast rival to an ACC Tournament for the first time. So we're very excited to play against those guys. Yeah, taking it one day at a time."

Cal lost both matchups against its Bay Area foe this season but was within 5 points, 66-61, in their Feb. 22 meeting at Maples Pavilion. Tipoff for Wednesday's matchup is set for 4 p.m. PT.