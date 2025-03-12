Analysis: Front court leads Cal to ACC Tournament matchup with Stanford

Who : No. 15 Cal (14-18; last game: 82-73 2OT win over Virginia Tech) vs. No. 7 Stanford (19-12, last game: 68-48 loss to No. 14 Louisville)

While Andrej Stojakovic was the hero of the day for Cal in its win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament with a game-high 29 points, the Bears’ bigs in Rytis Petraitis and Mady Sissoko were huge factors in the blue and gold’s first ever ACC Tournament win.

Needing some energy and secondary scoring in the second half of a tightly contested affair, Petraitis collected 16 points and 10 rebounds, six of which came off the offensive boards. Cal’s constant energizer bunny, he also added 2 steals and 2 blocks, earning the right to stamp Cal’s ticket to the next round on the in-person tournament bracket.

“Five more minutes man, five more minutes,” Petraitis said postgame about the Bears mentality headed into their sixth overtime in the last two games. “The other team’s tired, we’re tired, but if we come together, we’re going to basically out-strong them, out-hustle them.”