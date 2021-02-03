Moore will line up at outside linebacker for the Bears, after committing to Cal Sunday evening.

"We are looking forward to coaching Ieremia," Justin Wilcox said in a Cal release. "He is new to the game of football and an interesting prospect who has special physical tools that are difficult to find. We are excited that he will have an opportunity to develop at Cal."

Cal signed one final player to their 2021 class Wednesday afternoon in Ieremia (Iele) Moore, from St. John Bosco. He is the 21st player Cal has added in this recruiting cycle, and the 19th in the class of 2021.

With Moore's addition, Cal has 21 additions coming to campus, with 19 of those coming as members of the 2021 recruiting class, one 2020 greyshirt, and one transfer. 9 of those are already on campus (Hunter Barth, Akili Calhoun, Kaleb Higgins, Patrick Hisatake, Ryan Lange, Nate Rutchena, Bastian Swinney, Jermaine Terry, and Raymond Woodie III). The other 12 will join for workouts and classes over the summer.

The group breaks down like so:

QB - 1

Kai Millner

WR - 2

Mavin Anderson

J. Michael Sturdivant

TE - 2

Jermaine Terry

Keleki Latu

OL - 3

Bastian Swinney

Ryan Lange

Dylan Jemtegaard

DL - 3

Derek Wilkins

Akili Calhoun

Myles Williams

LB - 5

Patrick Hisatake

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Ieremia Moore

Moses Oladejo

Nate Rutchena

DB - 5

Kaleb Higgins

Hunter Barth

Fatuvalu Iosefa

Lu Magia-Hearns

Raymond Woodie III

Now the focus turns to the 2022 class, where the Bears have already landed two big targets from Southern California. Damonic Williams, a defensive tackle from Bishop Alemany and Inglewood QB Justyn Martin have already committed to the Bears, giving Cal two backbone pieces in the class to build around.

The biggest hole the Bears will look to fill, either in the 2022 class or through the transfer portal, is at the running back position. Cal does return three of their main ballcarriers from 2020, as Marcel Dancy returned for an extra year, and both Chris Brown and Damien Moore are back, but they didn't land a 2021 running back. They pursued Cyrus Habibi-Likio in the transfer portal, but the former Oregon back followed Andy Avalos to Boise State. Cal has four backs who could return for 2022, but will need to add more at the spot in the future.