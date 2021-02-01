We had known for months that the Bears were targeting Byron Cardwell with the late signing period, but when the talented running back opted to commit to the Ducks, the general thought was that they would try their hand on the transfer market, but largely opt to hold some schollies for 2022.

This is part of what makes the Ieremia Moore commitment this week so surprising – not only is it a largely unanticipated add (we’ve known Cal’s main remaining targets for months; so much so that the recruiting updates on the pod were largely devoid of movement), but also, it is another body at a position group that they targeted heavily all year. Moore will join a deep front seven class as another end-rush backer flex type, whose final position will depend on what they see in his S&C coming up – the same as Myles Williams, Patrick Hisatake, and company. “Big” backer, defensive end, or “rush” backer are all equally likely at his athleticism and size.

Given the details revealed in Trace’s interview with Moore, there is a legitimate case that he is someone who has been overlooked, with Cal and UCLA being two out of his three FBS suitors, each offering in January: COVID canceled what would have been his fall season, after already being tangled in some eligibility concerns following his move to the mainland.

It also means, as we will note for each recruit going forward, that we do not know much about him, since there is no serious game film. All that we have to form judgements off of at the moment are a couple of offseason practice videos, but…boy could they be something.