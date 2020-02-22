On Sunday at 2:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will welcome #15 Oregon State to Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. It will be the final home game of the year for Cal, making it Senior Day. Cal comes in at 10-16 overall and 2-13 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 19-8 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Cal lost to #3 Oregon by a final score of 93-61. Cal senior Jaelyn Brown scored a game-high 26 points, joining the 1,000 point club.

On Oregon State: The Beavers are led by redshirt junior guard Destiny Slocum (15.1 points), senior guard Mikayla Pivec (14.6 points & 9.6 rebounds), and freshman forward Taylor Jones (12.5 points & 7.6 rebounds). This trio are a major reason for why the Beavers are a top-15 team and eying another trip to the NCAA tournament.

As a team, the Beavers average 71.6 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field, 36.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.8% shooting from the foul line. They average a +11.0 rebound margin, 17.0 assists, 4.2 steals, 4.9 blocks, and 15.1 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 58.0 points per game on 34.4% shooting from the field, 28.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.1% shooting from the foul line.

The Beavers have overall had a really good season as their #15 ranking speaks for itself. However, they’ve lost four straight games to Arizona, USC, UCLA, and Stanford, so they’re coming into Berkeley not playing their best basketball. This could be good or bad for Cal. Good in that the Beavers could be weak and vulnerable. Bad in that they could be hungry for a win.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they need to do is rebound. In Corvallis, Oregon State outrebounded Cal 51-25. It was insane. If Cal gets destroyed on the glass once again, they will not win this game. CJ West, Alaysia Styles, Jaelyn Brown, Chen Yue, and really everyone on the entire team needs to rebound well. It’s a simple, yet vital key. Rebounding could decide this one.

Secondly, Cal needs to put the ball in the basket. Once again, an overly simple key, right? But, also very important and relevant. In Corvallis, Oregon State closed the game out on a 19-2 run over the final 7:33 and a 9-0 run over the final 4:15. Cal made 0 of their final 7 field goal attempts, 1 of their final 10 field goal attempts, had 4 turnovers in the final 7:43, and a scoring drought that lasted 5:17. Cal will not win this game if they have similar struggles scoring. They gotta find ways to keep a good flow offensively when things start to not go their way.

Finally, Cal needs to take good care of the ball. They’ve actually been doing better in this department as of late, turning the ball over just eight times against Oregon on Friday. In Corvallis, Cal had just 11 turnovers, so they’ve shown they have what it takes to take good care of the ball. If Cal can have few turnovers with better shooting, they could pull this one out.

Unlike Friday’s game, this is one Cal can actually win. Oregon State is vulnerable and is going the wrong direction. If Cal can accomplish these keys to the game and play sound defense, it’s totally within the realms of possibility that they walk out with a win. It won’t be easy, but it is doable.