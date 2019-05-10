This could be the busiest recruiting weekend for Cal in 2019, as the Bears host a number of top targets the day before the Opening gets underway in El Cerrito. Cal's longest tenured commit, 2020 offensive lineman Everett Johnson, will play steward to a number of players who the Bears have had their eyes on for a while.

It's also an opportunity to get a handful of talented 2021 prospects on campus as the Bears have started offering a handful of guys in that class already.

Quick Thoughts:

- CJ Stroud has been one of the Bears top focuses at the quarterback spot since being offered in January. He did just take a visit to Kansas State before making his way back to California

- This is a wide receiver-heavy visit, as Brenden Rice, Justin Baker, Casey Filkins, Roman Wilson, and Silas Starr are all making their way to Berkeley. Lot of speed among the group, as Cal's looking for 4 or 5 wideouts in this class.

- It's the second visit for a couple linemen in Stephen and Tuipulotu. The former received his offer at the second of Cal's junior days, while the latter visited last month

READ MORE: Tuipulotu on his Cal Visit

- It's the first visit for Jake Overman to Cal, after the Bears offered last month (Read more about him here)

- Rogers visited Cal when his 7 on 7 team, Team FSP, was down for the Passing Down regional. He's a talented tight end coveted nationally.

- Lots of talent from the Northwest among this group, as Peter Sirmon, Steve Greatwood and Beau Baldwin have been recruiting those areas early this year.