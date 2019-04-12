Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 12:04:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Servite TE Jake Overman on his Cal Offer, Potential Visit

Fallu9bqpupieewd4yqx
Rivals.com
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

The search for more tight ends in the class of 2020 continues for Cal, as the Bears are looking to take two in the group. One of the latest to be offered is Servite's Jake Overman. The 6'5", 240 lb...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}