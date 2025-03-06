Cal overpowered by No. 14 Louisville to open final road trip

Cal used a hot start from point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. to gain control early in Wednesday night's matchup against No. 14 Louisville, but the momentum would be short lived. Blacksher proved to be one of the only bright spots for the Bears in their quest for an upset to begin their final road trip of the season.

Mark Madsen's team allowed Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. to score a career-high 35 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half, leading to an 85-68 loss to the Cardinals as KFC Yum! Center

Blacksher hit two early 3-pointers in the opening minutes to spark an 8-0 run and 8-3 lead with 16:54 to play in the first half. The Bears held onto their lead until the 11:22 mark when Edwards hit his third 3-pointer of the game to tie it up at 12-12.

The Bears and Cardinals traded baskets over the next few minutes and Cal was able to regain a lead, 19-16, after a basket from center Mady Sissoko with 8:06 to play in the opening half. However, that would be the last field goal for the Bears until second half.

In that time, Cal (13-17, 6-13 ACC) was outscored 25-7 allowing Louisville to gain full control behind 17 first-half points from Edwards.

Once the Cardinals (24-6, 17-2) gained momentum, they never relinquished it for most of the remainder of the night and led from the 6:23 mark of the first half until the final buzzer.

"Louisville played a great game tonight," Madsen said. "They were more physical than us. They got loose from 3, in particular Terrence Edwards made seven 3s. We're not gonna be able to beat a team like this if a guy like that gets loose. Terrence is a very talented player, we can't let him get to his sweet spot like that."