Published Mar 5, 2025
UCLA, Cal battling it out for 2026 LB Malaki Soliai-Tui
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — There’s a clear two-school race in the recruitment of three-star 2026 recruit Malaki Soliai-Tui.

UCLA and California are leading the way, the Kahuku (Hawaii) standout told Bruin Blitz prior to taking part in Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series L.A. Regional at East L.A. College.

“Definitely the schools in Cali, UCLA and Cal, are my top two right now,” Soliai-Tui said.

The Bruins will host Soliai-Tui on an official visit May 10, while the Golden Bears had yet to lock down a date as of Sunday. Other schools he expects to take official visits to include UNLV and Washington State.

