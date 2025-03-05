Preview: How Cal secured ACC Tournament bid ahead of final road trip

Who : Cal (13-16, 6-12 ACC; last game: 82-71 win over Boston College) at No. 14 Louisville (23-6, 16-2; last game: 79-68 win over Pitt)

Cal has secured at least one game in next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte after winning its final home game versus Boston College last Saturday. In the Bears’ inaugural season in the conference, where postseason play was not guaranteed, it’s a big stepping stone for Mark Madsen’s program.

“We’re really excited,” Madsen said. “You don’t get there without amazing individual performances. We are a player-led team.”

The Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) will need more amazing individual performances to make some noise in the ACC Tournament. As it currently stands, the Bears are set to play on Day 1 of the tournament next Tuesday, meaning they would have to go on an all-time heater and win five games in a row to claim the conference tournament title.

The Bears still have two important games left in the season, so it's pointless to speculate who the Bears will play and where they will finish (Cal is currently the 13-seed and would play Florida State as it stands now).