After Trace Travers released our Cal football team of the decade, I have decided to shift to the Cal men’s basketball team of the decade. Just like Trace did, I will quickly outline a couple of rules: 1. This spans from the 2009-10 season through the current season. If a player wore a Cal jersey in this decade, they’re eligible to make the team. 2. I am focusing exclusively on how well a player did while they were at Cal. 3. 15 players will make this team, just like a real college basketball team. I will also include a head coach. 4. Positions are a factor, but just like a real basketball team, you want the best players to make the team regardless of position. 5. I take full responsibility for this list. If anyone has complaints, holler at me directly. Head coach-Mike Montgomery (2008-2014) Montgomery is the best coach Cal has had since Pete Newell, finishing with a 130-73 (64.0%) overall record and 69-39 (63.9%) Pac-10/Pac-12 record. Montgomery coached Cal to the 2010 Pac-10 regular season title, their first conference regular season title since 1960. Montgomery is hands down the coach of the decade for Cal men’s basketball. Starting Five PG: Jerome Randle (2006-2010) Randle had a stellar career at Cal, averaging 13.9 points and 4.0 assists per game throughout his four years. In his senior season (2009-10), Randle helped guide Cal to the Pac-10 regular season title, averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 assists. Known for his heart, grit, and determination, the 5’10”, 172 pound guard from Chicago, Illinois is without a doubt the best floor general Cal has had this decade. SG: Allen Crabbe (2010-2013) Crabbe was the star of Cal when I first arrived on campus after transferring from Foothill College. So there’s some sentimental value here a bit. During his three years at Cal, Crabbe averaged 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 44.6% shooting from the field, 38.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 81.9% shooting from the foul line. In his junior year, he averaged a team-high 18.4 points per game, guiding Cal to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Cal would defeat UNLV 64-61 in the first round before falling to Syracuse 66-60 in the second round. His decision to leave Cal a year early for the NBA was a bit of a risk as he was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2013 NBA Draft before getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Looking back on it, Crabbe made the right decision as he is now in his 7th season in the NBA, averaging 9.3 points per game for his career. SF: Jaylen Brown (2015-16) During his lone year at Cal, Brown averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, helping Cal get a #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed in school history. Brown made quite an impact on the program thanks to his electrifying dunks, all-around play, and McDonald’s All-American status. In the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown was selected 3rd overall by the Boston Celtics. He has become one of their brightest young stars.

PF: David Kravish (2011-2015) Kravish had a really good four-year career at Cal, averaging 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. His 219 career-blocks is #1 all-time in Cal history and 6th all-time in Pac-12 history going back to the 1985-86 season. What made Kravish so good was his efficiency on both ends of the floor. He could score, rebound, and protect the rim. In his junior and senior seasons, he developed a 3-point shot (28.6%), forcing teams to guard him on the perimeter. Kravish played a steady role in Cal’s back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013. C: Richard Solomon (2010-2014) Solomon averaged 8.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks during his four years at Cal. In his senior season, Solomon was one of just three players in the power six conferences to average a double-double (11.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks). While not the flashiest of players, Solomon brought his hard hat to work every night and it showed in his production. Like Kravish, Solomon too played a role in helping Cal reach back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013. The Bench PG: Jorge Gutierrez (2008-2012) During his four years as a Golden Bear, Gutierrez averaged 9.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. After averaging 4.7 points per game as a freshman and 5.5 points per game as a sophomore, Gutierrez blossomed into a starting guard for Cal averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game as a junior and 13.0 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game as a senior. During his junior and senior years, Gutierrez started for Cal 66 times after just 13 starts in in his first two years. Gutierrez was a member of the 2010 Pac-10 championship team and was the senior leader on the Cal team that reached the 2012 NCAA Tournament. PG: Justin Cobbs (2011-2014) As you can probably tell, Cal has had some really good floor generals over the years and Cobbs was most certainly one of them. After transferring to Cal from Minnesota, Cobbs averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game as a Golden Bear. He played an instrumental role in Cal’s back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament (2012 & 2013) and is most famous for his game-winner at Haas Pavilion to knock off #1 Arizona. I will never forget that shot.