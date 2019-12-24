It's the end of the decade, and we're looking back at Cal's team of the decade. A couple caveats: 1. This spans from 2010-19 2. Valuing multiple years of production/development over one supernova year (with some exceptions) 3. Valuing college production over NFL

Offense

QB: Jared Goff This list has to start with Goff, who became Cal's second number one overall pick in 2016. Goff holds the majority of Cal's all-time passing numbers, as he was the ringleader of one of the best Cal offenses in history. Stats this decade: 12195 yards (62.3% completion, 7.8 yards per attempt), 96 touchdowns, 30 interceptions. RB: Khalfani Muhammad The last running back Ron Gould recruited to Cal, and one that signed even with the coaching change from Jeff Tedford to Sonny Dykes, Muhammad led the Bears in rushing three out of the four years he was at Cal, despite never eclipsing the 1000 yard mark. Muhammad developed from a track runner into a tough runner who could shed tackles, while having the afterburners apparent from his track days Stats this decade: 359 carries, 2073 yards, 11 TDs; 55 receptions, 571 yards, 3 TDs RB: Patrick Laird From walk-on to Miami Dolphin, Patrick Laird burst onto the scene in 2017, first with a 57 yard TD reception in the opening day win over North Carolina, then as a runner, replacing Tre Watson after Watson tore his ACL against Weber State. Laird eclipsed the 200 yard mark in saving the Bears against Weber, and put together a 1000 yard season. He led the Bears in touchdowns in both 2017 and 2018, while also leading the Bears in receptions in 2018. Stats this decade: 425 carries, 2153 yards, 14 TDs; 99 receptions, 608 yards, 5 TDs WR: Keenan Allen One of the best receivers to ever come through Berkeley, Allen was a day one starter when he landed on campus in 2010. A natural pass-catcher and a phenomenal athlete, Allen had one of the best years by a Cal wideout in 2011, catching 98 passes for 1343 yards and 6 TDs. Stats this decade: 205 receptions, 2570 yards, 17 TDs; 30 carries for 230 yards, 2 TDs WR: Kenny Lawler Jared Goff's favorite target, with 3XL hands. Lawler had 13 touchdown receptions for the Bears in 2015, which ranks 2nd in Cal history, tied with Steve Sweeney's 1972 season. Lawler is also second all time for the Bears in career receiving TDs, with 27 to his name. Stats this decade: 143 receptions, 1706 yards, 27 TDs WR: Bryce Treggs Another favorite target of Goff, Treggs played right off the bat when he arrived in Berkeley in 2012. Treggs is tied for 3rd in Cal history in receptions with 195, as he passed his dad on his way to a spot he shares with Dameane Douglas. Treggs also ranks ninth for single season receiving yards, putting up 956 in 2015. Stats this decade: 195 receptions, 2506 yards, 15 TDs WR: Chad Hansen Possibly a controversial choice here, as Hansen's 2016 was the top receiving performance since Keenan Allen's 2011, with Hansen playing in three fewer games than Allen (while being 94 yards behind). Hansen, a walk-on transfer from Idaho State, started to make an appearance at the end of 2015, before becoming the leading wideout for the Bears in 2016, emerging as a legitimate deep threat, a reliable catch and run guy, and a high quality celebrator, both for inspiring Laird's book reading celebration, and for doing this Stats this decade: 111 receptions, 1498 yards, 12 touchdowns

Cal mocking the horns pic.twitter.com/6X0ENQFgip — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 18, 2016

TE: Stephen Anderson A walk-on wideout who developed into one of the most reliable receivers for Jared Goff, eventually turning into an NFL tight end among a group of highly recruited wideouts. Anderson, from Piedmont Hills HS in San Jose, got to be a local hero in earning a scholarship during his time in Berkeley, and notably made one of the most clutch plays in recent Cal memory, with a 75 yard catch and run reception against Colorado in 2014 to give the Bears a lead. Stats this decade: 101 receptions, 1260 yards, 7 TDs OL: Mitchell Schwartz Schwartz holds the Cal record for consecutive starts, with 51, 25 of them coming this past decade. Schwartz is one of the gold standards for Cal linemen in the last decade, as a model of consistency in both college and the pros. OL: Brian Schwenke Violent as a run blocker and adaptable on the offensive line, playing both guard spots and at center as a senior. He played in 48 of 50 possible games during his career, 36 starts over the last 37 games in this decade. OL: Jordan Rigsbee Another violent interior lineman on offense for the Bears in this decade, Rigsbee came in, and eventually started 49 consecutive games for the Bears across every position on the offensive line, except left tackle. OL: Patrick Mekari Mekari, who was practically an add-on to the 2015 class, ended up being the best lineman the Bears took in that class, with excellent feet, positional adaptability, and a killer beard. Mekari played every offensive line for the Bears aside from center, which coincidentally happens to be what he's playing with the Baltimore Ravens right now.

OL: Jake Curhan A sturdy figure on the Cal offensive line over the past three years, one that's been rankled with injury. Curhan has started the previous 37 games for the Bears, with number 38 coming up at right tackle in the Redbox Bowl All-Purpose: Malik McMorris A true unicorn of a football player, McMorris came on as a walk-on defensive tackle, moved to fullback, and scored a touchdown every year of his Cal career. McMorris will be remembered for his soft hands and punishing blocks, like the one below. Stats this decade: 10 carries for 22 yards, 1 TD; 15 receptions for 110 yards, 4 TDs

Also considered on offense: RB CJ Anderson, RB Daniel Lasco, WR Marvin Jones, TE Richard Rodgers, OL Addison Ooms, OL Steven Moore. Jones was the most difficult omission of this group.

Defense

DL: Cameron Jordan The only player who played only one year in the decade on this team, the New Orleans Saints star had his best season in a Cal uniform. He kept the Bears in it against Washington in the final game of old Memorial Stadium, returning a fumble for 21 yards and a score, the only TD of that contest for Cal. Stats this decade: 62 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery (TD) DL: James Looney One of the most active linemen of the decade for the Bears, the Wake Forest transfer made a number of big plays for the Bears over his three years, including a stop of Zach Moss on the goalline to preserve a Cal win in 2016. Looney was one of the best characters on the Cal team, just an excitable person to be around Stats this decade: 128 tackles, 20 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble DL: Trevor Guyton While he only played in two years of the decade, Guyton was one of the most productive linemen Cal had in the decade. Guyton had the vast majority of his production in 2010 and 2011 for the Bears as well. Stats this decade: 75 tackles, 21 TFLs, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD DL: Luc Bequette Bequette developed at Cal since coming in in 2015. He's been a full-time starter since the beginning of 2017, with 37 starts to his name (tied with Cam Bynum and Jake Curhan for the most consecutive starts). Bequette has been one of the unsung heroes of Cal's defensive turnaround, playing out of position at nose guard early this year as Brett Johnson got adjusted to the college game. He also dominated Jalen McKenzie in Cal's first win over USC in 15 years in 2018. Stats this decade: 125 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 FG block LB: Evan Weaver If Goff was the most obvious choice on offense, Weaver was the most obvious on defense. The Pac-12 defensive player of the year is one of the biggest pieces of Cal's defensive turnaround over the past three years. Weaver holds slots 1 and 3 on Cal's single-season tackles record, and he has a shot for the NCAA all-time single season tackle record. He's fourth all-time in Cal history in tackles as well. Stats this decade: 403 tackles, 23 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 13 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles LB: Jordan Kunaszyk Another player instrumental in Cal's defensive turnaround, Kunaszyk came on in relief of Devante Downs in 2017, won national defensive player of the week honors in a massive upset of Washington State. In 2018, Kunaszyk combined with Weaver to be one of the best inside linebacker combinations Cal has ever had, forcing a team high five fumbles and making the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent Stats this decade: 264 tackles, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries LB: Mychal Kendricks Before Weaver, Kendricks was the most recent Pac-12 defensive player of the year. One of the strongest pass rushers the Bears have had in the past decade, Kendricks also was one of the best form tacklers of the last decade. Let this educational clip, from a win over UCLA in 2010, showcase what Kendricks could do. Stats this decade: 172 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries

LB: Devante Downs He was on pace to be the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2017 before an ACL tear, but Downs put up big numbers when healthy. He was one of the better linebackers in pass coverage, especially for the first half of 2017. Stats this decade: 211 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 8 sacks, 5 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries. DB: Camryn Bynum Bynum played a big part in Cal defensive turnaround and has started every game since the start of 2017. Bynum sits in fifth in Cal history in pass breakups (with 30), has had success defending a number of receivers (most notably Ole Miss's troika of NFL guys in 2017, Anthony Ratliff-Williams against UNC in 2017 and 2018, and Washington's Hunter Bryant). Bynum's work ethic and skill puts him at the top of the list here. Stats this decade: 165 tackles, 6 TFLs, .5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 30 pass breakups DB: Elijah Hicks One of the best tacklers Cal has had from the corner spot, Hicks has been a physical, trashtalking corner who has been the bookend to Bynum on the other end. A guy who came to Cal between coaches (he enrolled in Berkeley in the gap between Sonny Dykes and Justin Wilcox), Hicks has done his best work in Berkeley playing against bigger, physical wideouts. Stats this decade: 113 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 11 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles DB: Jaylinn Hawkins The defensive MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl (with 3 interceptions), Hawkins was initially recruited to Cal as a wideout, before flipping to the other side of the ball in 2016. He's played in all 49 games since, and is Cal's active leader with 38 starts. A solid tackler from the safety spot with excellent ball skills, Hawkins is also the active leader in interceptions for the Bears. Stats this decade: 152 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 9 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles DB: Ashtyn Davis Davis developed from a 110m hurdler into a potential 1st round draft pick during his time at Cal, as he's been a solid tackler, a guy who can cover both the deep middle of the field and in the slot, and can add value in the return game. Davis was banged up a bit in 2019, but finished the year with a highlight reel interception and a game ending tackle for loss. Stats this decade: 171 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 7 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 return TDs (1 INT, 1 kickoff) DB: Steve Williams The only defensive back from the beginning of the decade on here, Williams played above his height for the Bears. Williams was a fantastic solo tackler on the outside over his three years, with 110 of his 150 career tackles at Cal being unassisted. Williams is also just ahead of Bynum, with 31 pass breakups through his Cal career Stats this decade: 150 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 sack, 6 interceptions, 31 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles DB: Traveon Beck If love of the university put guys on an all-decade team, Beck would be a no brainer. Even though it doesn't, Beck's elite short-area quickness put him on this list, as he was one of the best in the country in covering the slot in 2018. Beck tackles bigger than his size, and along with Bequette and Weaver, won the Bears the USC game in 2018 with a stop on a fake field goal and an interception of JT Daniels, which led to Cal's go-ahead TD. Stats this decade: 73 tackles, 4 TFLs, .5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble Also considered on defense: LB Mike Mohamed, DL Deandre Coleman, LB Hardy Nickerson, LB Cameron Goode

Specialists