Cal Lands Commit Number 19: Myles Jernigan
While the class of 2018 was strong in the state of California for the Bears, the class of 2019 has had a number of out of state commitments. The Bears just landed another out of state pledge, their fourth from the state of Texas in South Grand Prairie OLB Myles Jernigan. Jernigan, a three star outside linebacker, made the call for the Bears over offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Utah among others. Tim DeRuyter was his primary recruiter.
Jernigan came to Cal for a visit at the end of July, seeing the school one day and staying in San Francisco the next, and had this to say on his thoughts about the program after visiting.
"Beautiful place, wonderful school," Jernigan said, "lots of connections with the people around it, definitely feeling comfortable about the school."
C A L I IM ON THE WAY 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/WbbV5JtU0Z— MYLES JERNIGAN⁶/FREEBANDZ (@Myles6ixJ_) September 5, 2018
Jernigan joins a number of inside and outside linebackers in the class, he's the third outside linebacker in the class. Something like that might concern other recruits, but not Jernigan, whose skillset is different from the other two OLBs, Curley Young and Orin Patu, in the class.
"They have a lot of linebacker commits already," Jernigan said, "but all of our games are different, with mine being that long and lengthy guy who can move all around the field. At 6’3”, 220, I can turn into a beast. That’s been their pitch, that I can come in and compete, and still have fun with the guys."
With the Bears needing outside linebacker depth, Jernigan's addition to the recruiting class is much needed going forward. He'll be one of the many guys in the running to replace Alex Funches in 2019, as another edge rusher who can make plays in the backfield.
Jernigan will also get the opportunity to play one of his future teammates in Miles Williams, who Jernigan had noted as someone also putting pressure on him in the recruiting game. They'll play on September 28th.