While the class of 2018 was strong in the state of California for the Bears, the class of 2019 has had a number of out of state commitments. The Bears just landed another out of state pledge, their fourth from the state of Texas in South Grand Prairie OLB Myles Jernigan. Jernigan, a three star outside linebacker, made the call for the Bears over offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Utah among others. Tim DeRuyter was his primary recruiter.

Jernigan came to Cal for a visit at the end of July, seeing the school one day and staying in San Francisco the next, and had this to say on his thoughts about the program after visiting.

"Beautiful place, wonderful school," Jernigan said, "lots of connections with the people around it, definitely feeling comfortable about the school."