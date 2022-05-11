Spencer Lovell jokes that he's a "technique nerd" in that he takes the intricacies of playing offensive guard seriously, wanting to maximize everything he's doing by getting the details right.

So it was fitting that he took the same exact approach to his official visits to Cal and Washington State over the last handful of days, diligently evaluating his potential landing spots after entering the transfer portal from Arizona State.

"I think we watched film for three or four hours. I was asking every question I could. I was trying to prod at every single person I could to see what the program was really about. So when I got there I got to work on, 'Is this the right fit?' I did that at Washington State too," Lovell said in an interview with Golden Bear Report.

Ultimately, the feedback Lovell received pointed him back in the direction of Berkeley, as he announced his commitment to Cal on Wednesday night.

Lovell is the second offensive line transfer for the Golden Bears this week, after Montana State offensive tackle T.J. Session announced his decision on Sunday.

"It was a lot of things. I took my visit to Cal, then went to Washington State, came back, sat back and just reflected on stuff. I really like how Coach Wilcox, how he's running his program. It seems like the culture's great, everyone wants to be there, everybody wants to play for him," Lovell said. "He's going to be straight up with guys and everyone knows what's expected of them. I like how they run the ball a lot. They play to the strengths of the personnel.

"I had a chance to meet with some of the O-linemen on the team. I really liked them and their approach to the game. I would also say you've got coach Angus [McClure] and then his GA Mike [Saffell], they're really good guys and a bunch of playing experience."