Cal lands commitment from Montana State OL transfer T.J. Session
Cal addressed one of its biggest positional needs in landing a commitment Sunday from Montana State offensive line transfer T.J. Session after his official visit to Berkeley this weekend.
Session was one of four official visitors on campus and wasted no time locking in his decision.
Session, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, played 620 snaps last season as Montana State's starting right tackle. Per PFF, he allowed 12 total pressures, including 3 sacks, and was called for just 2 penalties.
A product of Vista Murrieta High School in Southern California, Session has three more years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2019 and receiving the free COVID year in 2020 (in which Montana State cancelled its season).
Will Craig, Cal's starting left tackle last year when healthy, medically retired prior to spring practice, further thinning a young and largely inexperienced Golden Bears offensive line.
Redshirt junior Ben Coleman has moved to left tackle after starting at left guard last season. He and redshirt senior center Matthew Cindric are the experienced anchors of the line while the Bears rebuild around them.
Session's experience adds a major boost to that reconstruction.
We are expecting to talk to Session later this evening.