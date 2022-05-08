Cal lands commitment from Montana State OL transfer T.J. Session

Cal addressed one of its biggest positional needs in landing a commitment Sunday from Montana State offensive line transfer T.J. Session after his official visit to Berkeley this weekend.

Session was one of four official visitors on campus and wasted no time locking in his decision.

Session, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, played 620 snaps last season as Montana State's starting right tackle. Per PFF, he allowed 12 total pressures, including 3 sacks, and was called for just 2 penalties.

A product of Vista Murrieta High School in Southern California, Session has three more years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2019 and receiving the free COVID year in 2020 (in which Montana State cancelled its season).