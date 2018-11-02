Last year's Washington State game may have been the strangest game a lot of people have seen. A 3-3 Cal team, physically destroyed the week prior in Seattle, comes home for a short week, with smoke from the North Bay fires pouring into the East Bay.

Amid calls for the game to be cancelled, and with a number eight Washington State squad coming in, the Bears unleashed what can only be described as 'unholy hell' upon the Luke Falk-led Cougars. Five interceptions. Seven total turnovers. Nine sacks. A front flip touchdown. An anti-meat protester giving the Bears essentially a fourth timeout in the first half while security dragged her off. Cal losing Devante Downs mid-way through the contest and not missing a step. The smallest crowd in Memorial Stadium in 15 years witnessed a 37-3 massacre that no one saw coming.

Many things are the same as Justin Wilcox's squad makes the trip up to Pullman. The helmet decals are the same. Mike Leach is still in Pullman and irreverent as ever. Washington State is again ranked eighth, this time by the CFP rankings. The Air Raid is still in effect, as the Cougars are leading the country in passing, and are last in rushing.

Yet despite a number of losses for this Washington State team, including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch heading to Columbus, this Cougar team may be better than last year's incarnation, and the reason for that is everyone's favorite mustachioed quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

"He's playing as well, I don't watch the rest of the country, but watching him on tape, I can't imagine there's a quarterback playing better than him," Wilcox said, "makes good decisions, when he's pressured and needs to get the ball out, he gets it out, and when he's not pressure and people max-drop him, he'll hold it and people get open. The O-Line is playing at a high level, running backs can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield, and their receivers are very talented. There's a reason why they're scoring 40 a game and leading the country and passing."

Part of what stands out with Minshew is, unlike his predecessor Falk, will get the ball out quicker and is willing to fit the ball into smaller spaces. His mobility is somewhat underated, as he scrambles enough to get receivers open, something that helped against Stanford last week.

"Definitely fair to say," Wilcox said about whether Minshew is more mobile than Falk, "he can make plays with his feet, keeps things alive, slides well in the pocket. He's playing really well, I can't imagine there's a guy playing more efficiently than him."

While Washington State's offense is designed to put up numbers, Minshew has been accurate, completing 71% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns to 6 interceptions (3183 yards and 7.6 yards per attempt).