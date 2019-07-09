Cal co-defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon's original contract with Cal expired at the end of June, but with a Freedom of Information Act request, Golden Bear Report has the details of Sirmon's newly signed contract.

READ HERE: Details of Sirmon's first contract at Cal

What's The Same:

The base salary of $250,000 (as a yearly number) and the bonus structure described in the first contract has stayed the same. That structure is as follows (as long as Cal's four-year APR stays above 930):

- $15,000 if the team participates in the Pac-12 Championship Game

- $25,000 if the team participates in the Rose, Fiesta, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, or Peach Bowl

- $10,000 if the team participates in the National Championship Game

- $10,000 if the team finishes the regular season with a winning percentage better than 50% and participates in a bowl game other than the ones listed above

- Up to $5,000 if the team finishes the regular season with a winning percentage less than 50% and participates in a bowl game other than those named above

The clauses relating to firing without cause and in the case of resignation of the head coach have not changed either:

- In the event Sirmon is fired without cause before the end of his contract, he'll be owed 100% of the base salary, talent fee, and retention bonus earned for the remainder of the term.

- If Wilcox were to resign before the end of the term, the University has the right to terminate the contract, in which case they'd pay one month of base salary and talent fee as liquidated damages, along with all performance based incentives earned before the effective date of termination.

What Has Changed:

Sirmon's initial contract had an initial hiring bonus of $125,000 and four retention bonuses throughout the initial year and a half of his contract (three of $80,000 and one of $90,000), which put his yearly pay (with bonuses) at $750,000.

Now, Sirmon has a single retention bonus for if he stays through the end of 2019, an $87,500 bonus.

Sirmon's talent fee also has been bumped up to $250,000 a year (one for going onto broadcasts, pregame and postgame shows affiliated with the team, booster gatherings and other functions). With the retention bonus, that brings his annual salary to $587,500.

Sirmon's contract, similar to everyone other assistant on staff aside from Gerald Alexander, expires on January 31st of 2020.