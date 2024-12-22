Cal flips Nevada transfer Tyson Ruffins from Stanford

Even before the end of the season, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that regrouping along the offensive line would be a priority for the Bears this offseason. His team is losing multiple starters including starting left guard Rush Reimer and center Will McDonald plus right tackle TJ Session.

Finding proven replacements for those players has been a priority for the staff already in the transfer portal cycle, and Saturday night the latest piece fell into place.

The fact that the Bears were able to steal away a player from their rival should make it even sweeter for Cal fans.

Nevada starting left guard Tyson Ruffins is headed to Berkeley next season after announcing his commitment to Cal on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 291-pound redshirt freshman planned to visit Cal not long after entering the portal earlier this month but took a detour when he committed to Stanford last Saturday.

The Bears did not give up, however, and Ruffins made the trek out to Cal for a trip giving him an opportunity to spend time with new offensive line coach Famika Anae.

The experience with the Bears to flip his decision from one Bay Area school to the other, and now he is the sixth transfer addition for Cal this month.