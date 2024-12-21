Cal snags key transfer commitment from New Mexico starting OL LaJuan Owens

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound second-year tackle is one of several prospects visiting Cal this week, and he decided to make the call Friday night before announcing his pledge Saturday.

When Famika Anae made the move from New Mexico to Cal last week, it always seemed likely that at least one Lobos offensive lineman would follow the coach from Albuquerque to Berkeley. Saturday, that became a reality with the Bears pulling in a commitment from UNM starting left tackle LaJuan Owens .

The Keller, Texas native signed with Tulane as a member of the 2023 class but redshirted before transferring to play for Anae at New Mexico. Owens saw the field for the first time on the road against Auburn after UNM starting left tackle Tevin Shaw went down with an injury early in the season, and the redshirt freshman never looked back.

He eventually went on to start 10 games this season and earned a Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors following a standout performance in Week 11 against San Diego State. It was the first time a UNM offensive lineman won a conference award since 2003.

Owens played 728 snaps this year and emerged as the fourth-rated pass blocker for Anae's group with the Lobos. The Texas native, who will have three seasons of remaining eligibility with the Bears, allowed just four pressures all season according to PFF for an offensive line that didn't register a sack allowed all year under Cal's new offensive line coach.

The UNM offense as a whole allowed an FBS-low 5 sacks during the 2024 season.

Owens is the first transfer offensive lineman to join the Bears during the current portal cycle, but Cal is expected to remain active in pursuing players up front under Anae. The Bears had several upperclassmen on the field along the offensive line and will look to upgrade the group following an injury-plagued year.

The Bears mostly relied on redshirt freshman Nick Morrow at left tackle this year, but he went down with an injury late in the season forcing him to miss the LA Bowl.

Cal has now added five commitments in the winter transfer window but Owens is the first on the offensive side of the ball. Justin Wilcox has already made several changes to the staff on offense including bringing in Anae plus new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, new receivers coach Kyle Cefalo and senior offensive assistant Nick Rolovich.