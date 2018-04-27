With the spring game coming tomorrow, Cal released a depth chart that probably opens the floor for more questions than it does actually answer certain position battles.

Who's Out Tomorrow

WRs Demetris Robertson, Kanawai Noa, Melquise and Vic Wharton

OL Gentle Williams

DL Tevin Paul, Chris Palmer, and Zeandae Johnson

LB Gerran Brown

DBs Elijah Hicks, Josh Drayden, and Evan Rambo

Surprises:

- Lone Toailoa being 3rd on the DE listing behind Rusty Becker and Gabe Cherry. He did get banged up on Monday during practice, but he'll still likely get a ton of reps Saturday due to the lack of defensive line depth

- Gavin Reinwald listed at the F Wide receiver, he's been more of a receiving target in his Cal career and he's been working with the TEs, but he's bulked up some and has made a number of tough receptions on the spring

- Hiroaki Endo continues his rise from the video room to second on the depth chart with a ton of reps up for grabs. Ricky Walker is doing the same making his way from the DB room to the wideout group

- Ben Moos already on the OLB part of the depth chart.

ORs:

- To no one's surprised, the Cal QB job is still up for grabs, with an or between each of the four competitors

- The kicker battle still has not been solved, as Gabe Siemieniec and Chris Landgrebe battle for the spot