Cal has released their game notes for the Colorado game, and with that, their depth chart for the matchup.

- First off comes the wide receiver spot, where Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa are still listed as starters. Justin Wilcox noted yesterday that they'd likely be evaluated to play later in the week, while Jordan Duncan and Moe Ways are relatively ready to go at wideout.

- Patrick Laird noted yesterday that Chase Forrest was taking reps as the second team QB, reflected by the OR next to his name.

- Biaggio Ali-Walsh remains on the depth as the third RB, next to Marcel Dancy. Chris Brown and Pat Laird have been the 1-2 punch for most of this year.

- Monroe Young, Ricky Walker, and Ben Skinner all remain on the depth chart, after the latter two took reps at USC, and Young traveled with the group

- Defensively, the line remains the same, with Bequette, Palmer and Johnson set to starts, along with Tevin Paul as the OLB on one end. Siu Fuimaono is the 3rd guy at every DL spot

- Malik Psalms is back on the depth chart, though it remains unchanged at the linebacker spots, as Weaver, Kunaszyk and Funches look to take most of the reps there.

- Josh Drayden and Elijah Hicks are still listed as an OR, though Hicks played the entirety of the USC game.