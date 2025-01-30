Cal announces future home-and-home series with San Jose State

Cal will host the Spartans first in the series on Sept. 9, 2028 with the return game coming a few years later on Sept. 13, 2031.

Earlier this week Cal learned its full slate of games in the ACC as the complete 2025 schedule was announced , but the work never stops for football programs. Thursday, the Bears announced a trio of upcoming future nonconference games highlighted by a home-and-home series with local Mountain West program San Jose State.

The matchup at California Memorial Stadium in 2028 will mark the first meeting between the two Bay Area programs since 1996 when the Bears opened their season with a 45-25 victory over SJSU. Cal holds an decisive edge in the all-time series with 29 wins over the Spartans against just six losses.

The Bears have won nine consecutive meetings against SJSU.

Cal has a home game against UCLA and a road game at Minnesota already scheduled for 2028 with one more nonconference game needed to fill out that slate.

The road matchup at San Jose State is the first game the Bears have scheduled for 2031.

In addition to announcing the home-and-home series with the Spartans, Cal also announced a matchup with Wagner for Sept. 19, 2026 to complete its nonconference schedule for next year.

The Bears will host UCLA and UNLV in 2026 with a road game to BYU also on the schedule. The matchup against Wagner will take place in the third week of the season.

Wagner is an FCS program from Staten Island, New York that went 4-8 in 2024 and plays in the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks last Power 4 matchup came against Rutgers in the 2023 season.

They are set to face Kansas to open the season this August.