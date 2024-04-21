Cal adds much needed OL help with Michigan State transfer Braden Miller
It was clear through spring practice that Cal was going to need to be aggressive in the transfer portal looking for offensive line help.
The Bears went through spring with just 11 scholarship offensive linemen and major questions on the left side of the line.
Whether or not they found an immediate answer for one of those spots or simply promising depth and potential for the future, the Bears took a step toward addressing their needs Sunday with a commitment from Michigan State transfer Braden Miller.
Miller, who is the younger brother of former Cal offensive tackle Barrett Miller, took his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend to watch the spring game. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and logged just 11 snaps between right tackle and right guard for the Spartans as a redshirt freshman last season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Cal has redshirt junior Matthew Wykoff set at center, junior Sioape Vatikani at right guard and redshirt senior T.J. Session at right tackle, but the left side of the line is more uncertain.
The hope was that veteran Temple transfer Victor Stoffel would fill the void at left tackle, but he was out injured this spring and it's unclear what the Bears can expect from him. Redshirt freshman Nick Morrow manned that spot during the spring, but he has no collegiate game experience yet.
Redshirt junior Bastian Swinney moved from center to left guard, but he's been inconsistent so that spot doesn't feel totally settled either.
Wherever Miller plugs in will fill a need -- whether it's one of those spots or simply depth.
Cal will surely continue to look for more OL help during this post-spring portal window.