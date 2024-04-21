It was clear through spring practice that Cal was going to need to be aggressive in the transfer portal looking for offensive line help.

The Bears went through spring with just 11 scholarship offensive linemen and major questions on the left side of the line.

Whether or not they found an immediate answer for one of those spots or simply promising depth and potential for the future, the Bears took a step toward addressing their needs Sunday with a commitment from Michigan State transfer Braden Miller.

Miller, who is the younger brother of former Cal offensive tackle Barrett Miller, took his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend to watch the spring game. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and logged just 11 snaps between right tackle and right guard for the Spartans as a redshirt freshman last season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.