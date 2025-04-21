WATCH: Cal GM Ron Rivera comments on Jaydn Ott, running back departures

Ron Rivera took time to answer questions from reporters Monday as the Cal football general manager settles into his new role this offseason. There has been plenty of news with the Bears in recent days and weeks, and Rivera addressed many of the key topics surrounding the team a little over a week after spring practice came to a close.

Cal has had nearly 20 players enter the transfer portal since last week, and among the most notable was running back Jaydn Ott. The rising senior had a stellar spring but ultimately left the Bears for Oklahoma through the transfer portal.

Amid Ott's departure were the departures of four other players from the running back room including top rusher Jaivian Thomas.

Rivera was asked about those moves, and he gave his perspective on the decisions by Ott, Thomas and others plus spoke about the plan Cal has as it looks to build out its roster for the upcoming season.

You can see some of the most notable comments made by Rivera on Monday below or watch the press conference in its entirety by clicking this link.