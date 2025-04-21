WATCH: Cal GM Ron Rivera addresses the media following spring practice

A lot has transpired for the Cal football program since the team wrapped up its spring practice schedule a little over a week ago. The Bears' running back room has been gutted and its top offensive player decided to leave the team for Oklahoma. Plus, the top receiving target and arguably the face of the program, Jack Endries, opted to head to the SEC as well.

Cal has had nearly 20 players enter the transfer portal since its final practice leaving much work to be done for the program before the team heads into the summer.

Monday, new Bears general manager Ron Rivera spoke with reporters for the first time since being announced for his new role and answered questions about the reporting structure within the program, his thoughts on the recent departures plus the outlook for the team heading into the rest of the offseason.