BREAKING: Cal lands third commitment as LB Cade Uluave picks the Bears
Talking to Golden Bear Report on Monday, linebacker Cade Uluave couldn't hide his excitement coming off his Cal official visit. Asked when he wanted to make a decision by, he said it could come in the next few months, but it felt like it could happen much sooner than that.
And indeed it did.
Uluave, the three-star prospect from Herriman, Utah, announced his Bears commitment Saturday afternoon after telling defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and head coach Justin Wilcox on Wednesday.
"I called Coach Sirmon, he was actually with Coach Wilcox. I told him, Coach Sirmon, he's a pretty business-like guy, he was pretty excited still. He was like 'Congrats,' handed it to Coach Wilcox, Coach Wilcox was super excited and welcoming and then the second they handed it to the rest of the staff all I could hear was cheers and joy from all of them," Uluave said.
That connection with the Cal coaching staff was one of the key factors that led to this outcome, while the official visit last weekend sealed the deal.
"I was able to bring my mom, my dad and my brother on the visit. My sister is in college so she wasn't able to make it, but having most of the family there to experience it first-hand really helped in the decision for sure," Uluave said. "It was the last day of the visit and me and my family, we were at the hotel they put us in, we were sitting on the little deck they had and talking about it and decided, 'This place feels like home and feels like somewhere I can be successful.' So I got home, as a family we prayed about it, we thought about it and we thought it was the best decision for us. It's awesome."
Uluave is the third commit in this 2023 class for Cal so far, joining four-star safety RJ Jones and three-star defensive tackle Amos Talalele (who could also end up playing offensive line.)
Uluave and Talalele, who announced his decision on Sunday, spent a lot of time together on their visit last weekend.
There is good momentum around the program as this pivotal June recruiting month gets going with key prospects visiting each weekend.
"I think it can be really, really good," Uluave said of the Bears' 2023 class. "I think recruiting definitely has a domino effect. Once one comes it just keeps on going like dominos. So I think with the other commits we have, RJ Jones and Amos, I think we're really building something special and I think that it could turn a lot of heads. I'm excited for what's in store for the future."
As he reflected back on his experience in Berkeley last weekend -- his second trip to campus -- and the conversations that followed with his family, Uluave was asked if there was one moment that he knew his mind was set on Cal.
"For me, I just kind of had to say the whole visit. And it wasn't just the visit. Even when I went out there in March for Junior Day, I kind of put myself in what it would be like to be a Cal player. It really encouraged me. I felt like I could be successful there," he said. "I think just over the course of time, through constant communication and being able to go visit, it helped me make my decision. Then also constant love from all the coaches, they definitely kept in the most communication with me, and I felt that definitely played a key role in my decision."
Uluave ultimately chose Cal over UCLA, while Boise State and Washington State were also on his radar.
Joining a program led by a defensive head coach with a strong track record of success on that side of the ball was no doubt appealing for the inside linebacker.
"Oh man. If you look at the stats, they're legit. I think they had one of the top scoring defenses in the Pac-12. And where I would be playing as a middle linebacker, the middle linebacker in the Cal defense is very versatile, which is what I like," Uluave said. "Me playing at my high school playing linebacker, running back, special teams, kick returner, all of that, I feel like [I can fit well] in Cal's defense and really be a key player."