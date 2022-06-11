BREAKING: Cal lands third commitment as LB Cade Uluave picks the Bears

Talking to Golden Bear Report on Monday, linebacker Cade Uluave couldn't hide his excitement coming off his Cal official visit. Asked when he wanted to make a decision by, he said it could come in the next few months, but it felt like it could happen much sooner than that.

And indeed it did.

Uluave, the three-star prospect from Herriman, Utah, announced his Bears commitment Saturday afternoon after telling defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and head coach Justin Wilcox on Wednesday.

"I called Coach Sirmon, he was actually with Coach Wilcox. I told him, Coach Sirmon, he's a pretty business-like guy, he was pretty excited still. He was like 'Congrats,' handed it to Coach Wilcox, Coach Wilcox was super excited and welcoming and then the second they handed it to the rest of the staff all I could hear was cheers and joy from all of them," Uluave said.

That connection with the Cal coaching staff was one of the key factors that led to this outcome, while the official visit last weekend sealed the deal.

"I was able to bring my mom, my dad and my brother on the visit. My sister is in college so she wasn't able to make it, but having most of the family there to experience it first-hand really helped in the decision for sure," Uluave said. "It was the last day of the visit and me and my family, we were at the hotel they put us in, we were sitting on the little deck they had and talking about it and decided, 'This place feels like home and feels like somewhere I can be successful.' So I got home, as a family we prayed about it, we thought about it and we thought it was the best decision for us. It's awesome."