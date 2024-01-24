After concluding their final season of Pac-12 play, the Bears are turning over a new leaf. For the first time in over a decade, Cal jerseys will now read “ACC” in place of the Pac-12 logo fans are accustomed to. Wednesday, Cal’s full schedule was announced by its new conference, after the Bears’ opponents for the next six seasons were released in October.

With a season full of new beginnings as the Bears find a new home in the ACC, this will be a season with many firsts, but will feature some old rivals as well.

It has already been announced that the Bears will be facing Miami, NC State, Stanford and Syracuse at home, while going on the road to play against Florida State, Pitt, SMU and Wake Forest in the upcoming season. With the ACC’s new conference scheduling model, each program will have eight conference games in the upcoming season, and all 17 teams will play each other at least twice in the next seven years.

Earlier this week, the ACC announced that Cal will be facing Wake Forest in the Bears’ only 2024 Friday night game in Week 11, on Nov. 8. The rest of the schedule was filled in on Wednesday.

The Bears’ two protected matchups — Stanford and SMU, which joined Cal as the ACC’s newest additions in 2024 — will both happen in the last two weeks of the season. The Big Game will continue to be held during the week before Thanksgiving in 2024. Notably, the Bears will be home for seven of their 12 matchups of 2024, going on the road for just four conference games and one nonconference matchup.

The Bears are set to open their season with three non-ACC games, which had been previously announced — a season opener against UC Davis Aug. 31, followed by a road trip to face Auburn (Sept. 7) after hosting the Tigers in 2023. To round out the nonconference schedule before beginning its inaugural ACC season, Cal will host San Diego State Sept. 14.

While Cal has previously faced UC Davis in 2022 and Auburn in 2023, the Bears haven’t seen San Diego State since 2016, when they lost 45-40. The two teams have faced off five other times, with the all-time record standing at 4-4.