Cal's football team now knows who will be on its schedule and where its games will be played for the next seven seasons after the ACC released its future scheduling model Monday afternoon.

Cal will host Miami, NC State, Syracuse and Stanford while the Bears will visit Florida State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and SMU in their inaugural foray into the ACC next fall. Over the next seven seasons, Cal will face every team in the ACC three teams with the exception of two.

To preserve some of its top rivalry matchups, the ACC has opted to protect 16 matchups annually allowing the league to restore some key rivalries from its divisional days (Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State Wake Forest) while ushering in a new wave of teams including the Bears.

What it means for Cal is that it will face Stanford and SMU in each of the upcoming seven seasons as all three join the conference.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement announcing the future matchups. “Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront.

"The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”

The conference champion will be determined in the ACC Championship, a game that will pit the top two teams from the league — based on conference winning percentage — against one another at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There will be no divisions in the ACC and each team will have eight conference games each season.

In addition to its conference matchups, the Bears will also host UC Davis to open the season before visiting Auburn for the first time on Sept. 7. Cal will then close its nonconference slate with a home game against San Diego State leaving an open date on the schedule for 2024.

Dates for the set of conference games in 2024 will be released Jan. 31. While the three newest schools were not given a vote in the process to approve the future ACC schedule, Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton was used in an advisory role to represent the Bears, Stanford and SMU in helping to bring the model to fruition.