Cal giving Georgia Tech OL commit Justin Hasenhuetl a lot to think about

The athletic interior offensive lineman, who is originally from Germany but plays at Rabun Gap Nacoochee in Georgia, has been happily committed to the in-state school but a recent offer from Cal piqued his interest.

Justin Hasenhutel has been committed to Georgia Tech since early April when he picked the in-state Yellowjackets over a bevy of other offers including from programs such as USC, Clemson, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee and many others.

The Bears decided to offer the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect two weeks ago with the hope of getting him out on a visit for last week's home finale. The efforts from Bears director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington and the Cal staff paid off, and Hasenhuetl made the trek across the country to see the team knock off its rival, Stanford, in the annual meeting between the two Bay Area programs.

It was a big day for Cal with the program honoring the 2004 team led by former Bears star and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers plus a late-game victory for the team as well.

The entire experience left Hasenhuetl with plenty of positive feelings about the Bears as he continues to evaluate his options ahead of the early signing period next week.