Now, some of the principal actors are the same. Chase Garbers will start for the Bears, as he did at Chase Field on December 26th, 2018. TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow is still on the Horned Frogs staff, but with college football being what it is, there's plenty that has changed. Both teams have different offensive coordinators, TCU doesn't have the explosive Jalen Reagor or running back Sewo Olonilua. Cal has only four starters from that game still on the roster (Garbers, Elijah Hicks, Nikko Remigio and Valentino Daltoso). It makes for a clean slate for a sequel to one of the strangest games of football ever played.

The head coaches are the same, with Gary Patterson entering his 21st year in Fort Worth, having led the Horned Frogs from the Mountain West to the Big-12. Justin Wilcox is entering his fifth year at Cal now, as both squads dealt with a difficult 2020. Cal had four games cancelled, played a game with a day's notice while getting a whole position group out of contact tracing when scheduling the game. TCU managed to play 10 games, but couldn't play in a bowl game due to Covid-19 cases among the team.

In a rematch scheduled for last year, the world will get to see Cheez-It Bowl Part Two in 2021. The 2020 matchup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the world will get to see Cal face Texas Christian University once again on September 11th, 2021.

Head Coach: Gary Patterson (178-74 all-time), 21st season

2020 Record: 6-4 (5-4 in conference)

Last Time These Teams Played: A 10-7 TCU win in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl

TCU lost a couple key pieces in the secondary to the NFL draft in Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington, but have a couple key returners for super-senior seasons in defensive back (Memphis transfer) TJ Carter and defensive lineman Corey Bethley, both expected to be starters for the Horned Frogs. Overall, TCU will bring back 79% of its overall production from 2020 (good for 33rd in the country, Cal sits at 20th with 81%), with 18 starters returning.

Offense - OC Doug Meachem

2020 numbers: 30.8 points per game, 214.7 rushing yards per game, 196.3 passing yards per game, 6.0 yards per play

As former offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie went to his alma mater of Texas Tech this offseason, Meachem was promoted to the OC spot. There's familiarity for Meachem, who had been the co-OC in Fort Worth from 2014-16, prior to a stint as the offensive coordinator at Kansas from 2017-18, coming back to the Horned Frogs in 2020 as the inside receivers coach.

Meachem has a handful of talented returning pieces on offense. Junior Max Duggan is the clear starter at quarterback, starting nine of ten games in 2020, completing a shade under 60% of his passes for 1804 yards, 7.4 yards per attempt, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Duggan also led TCU in rushing yards, with 526 yards on 116 carries and 10 touchdowns (Pro Football focus lists 22 of those as scrambles, and Duggan was sacked 21 times), with a notable 81 yard touchdown run against Texas Tech.

TCU's skill may be more toward the run game, with former five-star RB Zach Evans leading the charge. Patterson noted in the aftermath of TCU's spring scrimmage that the Horned Frogs may have four guys they can rely on at RB, in Evans, Darwin Barlow, Emari Demercado, and Kendre Miller. Evans and Barlow were the two with the most carries outside of Duggan in 2020, and should garner attention, as Evans in particular has some fantastic speed that made him a coveted recruit.

At receiver, Quentin Johnston and Taye Barber were the most targeted wideouts a year ago, and both have returned to be the top options, with Derius Davis also in the mix. Johnston, at 6'4" and 193 lbs, was reportedly targeted a bunch during the TCU spring scrimmage, and will be a point of emphasis for the Bears in the fall.

On the offensive line, TCU welcomes back starters in Steve Avila (C), Andrew Coker (RT), Wes Harris (RG, who only played in four games of the 2020 season), and Coy McMillon (LG), while adding a transfer from Memphis in Obinna Eze. Eze may be the wildcard for TCU at left tackle, a 6'8", 315 lb player who was a multi-year starter for the Tigers.

The run game will likely continue as the strength for TCU, as Cal will have to do what they couldn't in the 2018 matchup, and that's to stop a grinding offense from grinding them down.

Defense - DC Chad Glasgow

2020 Stats: 24.2 points per game allowed, 127.5 rushing yards per game allowed, 223.4 passing yards per game allowed, 5.3 yards per play, 27 sacks (for 186 yards), 12 turnovers forced (8 interceptions, 4 fumbles)

TCU did lose two DBs to the draft, but the defense has a number of solid seniors, including the aforementioned Carter and Bethley at safety and on the defensive line respectively. With Betley returning, the defensive line projects as one of the stronger units on the team, along with Terrell Cooper and Patrick Jenkins, both who had solid spring scrimmage showings. Ochaun Mathis is also a player to watch, with nine sacks in 2020, along with Khari Coleman (3 sacks as a freshman a year ago)

Carter appears to be a lock for one safety spot, and another standout in the secondary is Tre'Vius Hodges-Thompson. Hodges-Thompson allowed 16 receptions on 49 targets a year ago, with 14 passes broken up. He's not a big corner at 5'9" and 177 lbs, but he's agile in space and plays bigger than his frame on the outside. CJ Ceasar II and Noah Daniels are also worth watching, as Ceasar recorded 3 interceptions in 2020, and second year safety Bud Clark impressed during the spring scrimmage.

Dee Winters returns as the most tenured linebacker for TCU, with 65 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks in 2020. At 6'1" and 223, he's a rangier player at the linebacker spot, as the Horned Frogs run a 4-2-5 set on defense. They do have to replace Garrett Wallow, who started at the other linebacker spot in 2020, and the position didn't have much in the way of depth during the spring.



How Cal Matches Up

TCU's success running the ball against Cal led to a win for the Horned Frogs in the Cheez-It Bowl (mountains of interceptions aside), and that's a big determinant for the Bears' success in this game. As of right now, Cal doesn't have too much experience on their defensive line, one they'll be relying on to slow Duggan, Evans, and company. The Bears have recruited and built more size in the front seven to combat teams that can grind games out, now they'll have to put into action.

Offensively, the Bears will look to slow down a team with solid pass rushing defensive ends and one without much linebacker depth. The tight end group will be important here, as TCU will have at least one new starter at linebacker, something the Bears will have to work well against in order to reverse the result of the first matchup.