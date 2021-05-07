The opener comes against a Nevada team that has rapidly improved since Jay Norvell got to Reno in 2017, with a 3-9 record in his first year moving the Wolfpack to the Mountain West title game a year ago. Cal will play the Wolfpack for the first time since the reopening of Memorial Stadium in 2012, an experience they hope not to repeat in 2021

With a return to something resembling normal in 2021 comes a return to non-conference games. In the Justin Wilcox-era, Cal hasn't lost a regular season non-conference game, with a 10-1 record against non-Pac 12 teams overall. That includes five wins over Power 5 teams during that time.

Head Coach: Jay Norvell (25-22 all-time), 5th year at Nevada

2020 Record: 7-2 (6-2 in conference)

Last Time These Teams Played: a 31-24 Nevada win in Berkeley for the 2012 season opener

Nevada will come into the matchup with Cal with a lot of continuity in their program. Jay Norvell has been mentioned as a candidate for a number of Power Five openings, but hasn't made the jump. Quarterback Carson Strong, a native of Vacaville's Will C. Wood High School, is a potential NFL First Round draft pick. Nevada went to the Mountain West championship game a year ago, losing to San Jose State, but capping their best season under Norvell with a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Tulane.

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Mumme, 5th year

Style: Air Raid

The continuity Nevada has in their scheme has been important, as they've been running an Air Raid-style scheme since Norvell got to Reno. Part of that comes from Matt Mumme, son of Hal Mumme, the godfather of the Air Raid. It's not Mike Leach's Air Raid, as the Wolfpack use a tight end and will run the ball, but the ratio of pass to run was about 62:38 (counting sacks as pass attempts), throwing for over 300 yards a game during the 2020 season. There will be some pistol concepts as well, with the influence of Chris Ault still apparent in Reno.

Nevada is a base 11 personnel team, as they have strong tight end play in the form of Cole Turner. The 6'6", 240 lb Clackamas, Oregon native had a stellar 2020, with 49 receptions, 605 yards and 9 touchdowns, creating tough matchups in red-zone situations and down the seams, as the Wolfpack will split Turner out from time to time.

Strong has been projected as a potential top pick in the 2022 draft thanks to two solid years as a starter. He had a knee surgery that kept him out this spring, but he completed 70.7% of his passes with a 27-4 TD to INT ratio in 2020, as he has a number of returning targets in Turner, Romeo Doubs (9 receiving TDs in 2020), Elijah Cooks (a 6'4" wideout who missed most of 2020 with injury, but led Nevada in receiving in 2019), and Melquan Stovall (younger brother of former Cal WR Melquise) among others.

At running back, Toa Taua returns behind an offensive line that had three of its members coached by current Cal OL coach Angus McClure. Taua has totaled over 2000 rushing yards through his Nevada career, and should form a solid platoon with Devonte Lee at the running back position.

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Ward, second season

Base Defense: 4-2-5 multiple

The Nevada defense isn't as big of a driver for the Wolfpack as the offense has been, but the group, under Brian Ward was in the middle of the pack in 2020. Giving up 5.4 yards per play, the Wolfpack weren't a major turnover-forcing outfit, with 9 forced turnovers over 9 games. They were good on 3rd downs, with teams converting 35.6% of their third down opportunities, and at holding down passing teams (allowing 6.8 yards per attempt).

The Wolfpack will be reliant on multiple sixth year players up front, a couple of FBS transfers on the back end, and a fluid linebacker in Daiyan Henley, a converted wideout who mans the middle of the defense. It's not the biggest group Cal will face, all five of Nevada's projected starters in the defensive backfield are under 6 feet tall, but they have USF transfer Bentlee Sanders, Wake Forest transfer Isaiah Essissima, and top graded (on Pro Football Focus) DB Berdale Robbins set to provide a level of experience.

Up front, there are two names Cal will worry about. One is Sam Hammond, who put up 7.5 TFLs and four sacks in 2020 at the defensive end spot. The other is Dom Peterson, a productive interior defensive lineman who has recorded 32.5 tackles for loss over his first three seasons.

In the middle, Nevada returns a sixth year player in Lawson Hall, who led Nevada in tackles last year, alongside Henley, whose athleticism stood out in Nevada's spring game. Both have been productive players over their time in Reno.