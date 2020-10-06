Cal has just updated their 2020 roster in advance of the pseudo Pac-12 media day Wednesday, and we're looking at what has changed for the Bears.

Cal welcomed the rest of their 2020 class onto the roster with new numbers, along with grad transfers and a handful of walk-ons.

9 - Bradrick Shaw - Running back grad transfer from Wisconsin, former four-star recruit in the class of 2015

10 - Jeremiah Hunter - Four-star wideout from Central (Fresno), high school teammate of Cal nose guard Ricky Correia

11 - Tyson McWilliams - Lanky corner from St. Augustine in San Diego, one of five DBs Cal signed

18 - Jaden Casey - QB from Calabasas, was at Cal in the spring as an early enrollee, took part in pre-Redbox Bowl practices at Cal

19 - Zach Johnson - QB from Hart High School, home of former Cal QBs in Kyle Boller and Joe Kapp

21 - Collin Gamble - CB from Liberty Christian HS in Texas, one of Cal's two commits in Texas in the 2020 class

22 - Zane Cribb - Walk-on safety from Monte Vista HS, coached by former Golden Bear linebacker Matt Russi

22 - Justin Baker - WR from Kennedy Catholic in Washington, Ford Sports Performance product along with Trey Paster and potential return candidate

23 - Dejuan Butler - CB from nearby Antioch, one of only two 2020 commits from the Bay Area

24 - Chris Street - Four star running back from JSerra HS in SoCal, Cal's first four-star at the RB position since Tre Watson in the class of 2014

27 - Trey Paster - Safety from Merced, early enrollee and one of the biggest leaders of the 2020 class. Set to play the hybrid STAR position (a safety/nickel/LB position)

28 - Damien Moore - Running back from Bishop Amat, high school teammate of Aaron Maldonado, MVP of the Mission League as a senior

29 - Aidan Lee - Wideout out of Arizona, all-state WR as a senior with a 1080 yard season

29 - Isaiah Young - DB from Corona Centennial, worked out with Cam Bynum in the past, enrolled early and practiced in the spring

31 - Ashton Stredick - Walk-on running back, Texas football 4A player of the year in 2019 with 3105 yards on the ground with 37 touchdowns on 277 carries in 13 games. Was originally supposed to go to Princeton

36 - Grant Daley - Walk-on wideout from De La Salle, won WR MVP at one of Cal's skills camps in 2019



37 - Dante Cacchione - Walk-on wide out from Sacred Heart Prep, high school teammate of Ronan Donnely

37 - Jamieson Sheahan - Punter out of Australia, former Australian Rules footballer, enrolled early at Cal in the spring, junior in eligibility

38 - Ronan Donnelly - Walk-on kicker, teammate of Cacchione and someone who should be in the kicking competition

39 - Evan McLurkin - Walk-on safety from Notre Dame HS in Sherman Oaks, played both ways in high school

43 - Christopher Abbes III - Walk on punter from De La Salle and Diablo Valley College, originally set to join the Bears a year ago before playing a year at DVC

46 - Jake Muller - TE from Capistrano Valley HS, three-star who has a chance to contribute early with a 6'5" frame.

47 - Drew Schlegel - Fullback grad transfer from Kentucky, has a passion for Alpaca farming and the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. Noted as a special teams ace

55 - Muelu Iosefa - Inside linebacker early enrollee, older brother of 2021 commit Fatuvalu Iosefa, impressed in spring football

56 - Andy Alfieri - Inside linebacker, brother Joey played at Stanford, shares a high school with RB coach Aristotle Thompson

58 - Stanley McKenzie - Nose Guard from Honolulu who anchored the defensive line for a state champion St. Louis team.

66 - Colin Hamilton - Walk-on offensive lineman from King's HS in Washington

67 - Colin Moroney - Walk-on offensive lineman from nearby San Ramon Valley HS

69 - Sami Nazzal - Walk-on offensive lineman from City College of San Francisco, enrolled in the spring

75 - Jaedon Roberts - Early enrollee defensive lineman from Avon Old Farms HS in Connecticut, but a Bay Area native

77 - Everett Johnson - Early enrollee offensive lineman, committed on the spot after receiving his offer as a sophomore, participated in pre-Redbox Bowl practices with Jaden Casey

79 - Ender Aguilar - offensive lineman from Servite HS, moved to OL as a senior after playing tight end and defensive line as a junior

82 - Mason Mangum - Early enrollee at wide receiver, multi-sport athlete in high school playing basketball and running track

89 - Tommy Christakos - Wideout from Arizona at Charlie Ragle's high school of Chaparral, also has the potential to kickoff for the Bears

91 - Ricky Correia - Nose guard from Central (Fresno), high school teammate of Jeremiah Hunter, has played fullback in addition to the nose guard spot

98 - Carter Lynch - Walk-on from Bakersfield Christian, where he helped his team win a D3 state title as a senior

99 - Ethan Saunders - Defensive lineman from Orange Vista who recorded 34 tackles for loss as a senior, coached by Cal football alums Greg and Eric Zomalt