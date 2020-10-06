2020 Roster Updated
Cal has just updated their 2020 roster in advance of the pseudo Pac-12 media day Wednesday, and we're looking at what has changed for the Bears.
New Names, New Numbers 👀 pic.twitter.com/sKuXQaP3Oa— Cal Football (@CalFootball) October 7, 2020
Who's New
Cal welcomed the rest of their 2020 class onto the roster with new numbers, along with grad transfers and a handful of walk-ons.
9 - Bradrick Shaw - Running back grad transfer from Wisconsin, former four-star recruit in the class of 2015
10 - Jeremiah Hunter - Four-star wideout from Central (Fresno), high school teammate of Cal nose guard Ricky Correia
11 - Tyson McWilliams - Lanky corner from St. Augustine in San Diego, one of five DBs Cal signed
18 - Jaden Casey - QB from Calabasas, was at Cal in the spring as an early enrollee, took part in pre-Redbox Bowl practices at Cal
19 - Zach Johnson - QB from Hart High School, home of former Cal QBs in Kyle Boller and Joe Kapp
21 - Collin Gamble - CB from Liberty Christian HS in Texas, one of Cal's two commits in Texas in the 2020 class
22 - Zane Cribb - Walk-on safety from Monte Vista HS, coached by former Golden Bear linebacker Matt Russi
22 - Justin Baker - WR from Kennedy Catholic in Washington, Ford Sports Performance product along with Trey Paster and potential return candidate
23 - Dejuan Butler - CB from nearby Antioch, one of only two 2020 commits from the Bay Area
24 - Chris Street - Four star running back from JSerra HS in SoCal, Cal's first four-star at the RB position since Tre Watson in the class of 2014
27 - Trey Paster - Safety from Merced, early enrollee and one of the biggest leaders of the 2020 class. Set to play the hybrid STAR position (a safety/nickel/LB position)
28 - Damien Moore - Running back from Bishop Amat, high school teammate of Aaron Maldonado, MVP of the Mission League as a senior
29 - Aidan Lee - Wideout out of Arizona, all-state WR as a senior with a 1080 yard season
29 - Isaiah Young - DB from Corona Centennial, worked out with Cam Bynum in the past, enrolled early and practiced in the spring
31 - Ashton Stredick - Walk-on running back, Texas football 4A player of the year in 2019 with 3105 yards on the ground with 37 touchdowns on 277 carries in 13 games. Was originally supposed to go to Princeton
36 - Grant Daley - Walk-on wideout from De La Salle, won WR MVP at one of Cal's skills camps in 2019
37 - Dante Cacchione - Walk-on wide out from Sacred Heart Prep, high school teammate of Ronan Donnely
37 - Jamieson Sheahan - Punter out of Australia, former Australian Rules footballer, enrolled early at Cal in the spring, junior in eligibility
38 - Ronan Donnelly - Walk-on kicker, teammate of Cacchione and someone who should be in the kicking competition
39 - Evan McLurkin - Walk-on safety from Notre Dame HS in Sherman Oaks, played both ways in high school
43 - Christopher Abbes III - Walk on punter from De La Salle and Diablo Valley College, originally set to join the Bears a year ago before playing a year at DVC
46 - Jake Muller - TE from Capistrano Valley HS, three-star who has a chance to contribute early with a 6'5" frame.
47 - Drew Schlegel - Fullback grad transfer from Kentucky, has a passion for Alpaca farming and the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. Noted as a special teams ace
55 - Muelu Iosefa - Inside linebacker early enrollee, older brother of 2021 commit Fatuvalu Iosefa, impressed in spring football
56 - Andy Alfieri - Inside linebacker, brother Joey played at Stanford, shares a high school with RB coach Aristotle Thompson
58 - Stanley McKenzie - Nose Guard from Honolulu who anchored the defensive line for a state champion St. Louis team.
66 - Colin Hamilton - Walk-on offensive lineman from King's HS in Washington
67 - Colin Moroney - Walk-on offensive lineman from nearby San Ramon Valley HS
69 - Sami Nazzal - Walk-on offensive lineman from City College of San Francisco, enrolled in the spring
75 - Jaedon Roberts - Early enrollee defensive lineman from Avon Old Farms HS in Connecticut, but a Bay Area native
77 - Everett Johnson - Early enrollee offensive lineman, committed on the spot after receiving his offer as a sophomore, participated in pre-Redbox Bowl practices with Jaden Casey
79 - Ender Aguilar - offensive lineman from Servite HS, moved to OL as a senior after playing tight end and defensive line as a junior
82 - Mason Mangum - Early enrollee at wide receiver, multi-sport athlete in high school playing basketball and running track
89 - Tommy Christakos - Wideout from Arizona at Charlie Ragle's high school of Chaparral, also has the potential to kickoff for the Bears
91 - Ricky Correia - Nose guard from Central (Fresno), high school teammate of Jeremiah Hunter, has played fullback in addition to the nose guard spot
98 - Carter Lynch - Walk-on from Bakersfield Christian, where he helped his team win a D3 state title as a senior
99 - Ethan Saunders - Defensive lineman from Orange Vista who recorded 34 tackles for loss as a senior, coached by Cal football alums Greg and Eric Zomalt
Who Isn't There
TE DJ Rogers - He will not be attending Cal, previously asked for his release, which was granted
WR Jeremiah Hawkins
S Isaiah Humphries
RB Deshawn Collins
OLB Ben Moos
OLB/DE Tevin Paul
DL Miles Owens
DL Gabe Cherry
OL Henry Bazakas*
ILB Tommy Vanis*
OL Cal Frank*
OL Tanner Prenovost*
Every player aside from Rogers is listed in the UC Berkeley student directory.
* - Denotes Walk-On
Of this group, Paul is the most tenured player, having started 21 games over 2018 and 2019. Of the rest, Hawkins and Bazakas are the only other players to have started game, while Collins rushed for over 100 yards against USC a year ago.
Other Notable Changes
- Nick Alftin has official moved to tight end, sporting the number 88
Cal will begin their fall camp starting Friday October 9th.