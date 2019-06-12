The momentum of good news is turning into an avalanche in Berkeley, and the Bears landed another player fresh off an official visit. Stanley McKenzie, a defensive lineman out of St. Louis HS in Hawaii, made his commitment for the Bears this morning.

McKenzie was offered back in January under former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but Andrew Browning picked up that pursuit, alongside area recruiter Marques Tuiasosopo. McKenzie is the second commit from the state of Hawaii in the 2020 class for Cal, joining Muelu Iosefa, who committed last night. McKenzie's the ninth commit of the class for Cal, which has added four to its midst in June.