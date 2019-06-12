Yet Another One: Cal Lands DL Stanley McKenzie
The momentum of good news is turning into an avalanche in Berkeley, and the Bears landed another player fresh off an official visit. Stanley McKenzie, a defensive lineman out of St. Louis HS in Hawaii, made his commitment for the Bears this morning.
McKenzie was offered back in January under former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but Andrew Browning picked up that pursuit, alongside area recruiter Marques Tuiasosopo. McKenzie is the second commit from the state of Hawaii in the 2020 class for Cal, joining Muelu Iosefa, who committed last night. McKenzie's the ninth commit of the class for Cal, which has added four to its midst in June.
ROLL ON YOU BEARS!!!🐻 COMMITED💯 pic.twitter.com/lBFES7zCm8— Stanley Mckenzie (@stan_mckenzie94) June 12, 2019
Cal's looking at McKenzie as an interior defensive lineman, someone who can be a run stopper in nickel defenses while having some positional flexibility in the base fronts. Depending on how McKenzie physically matures in college, he could be a 4i defensive end, like Luc Bequette, or play the nose in base fronts. Bequette might be the best comparison for McKenzie's game right now of anyone on the Cal roster.
McKenzie joins Iosefa, Andy Alfieri, and Isaiah Young on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears in the class of 2020. Cal's up to 32nd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with McKenzie's commitment.
By The Numbers: Cal's Class of 2020
By State:
CA: 4
OR: 2
HI: 2
AZ: 1
By Position:
QB: 1
WR: 3
OL: 1
DL: 1
LB: 2
DB: 1