Yanni Karlaftis has a decision date in mind
The primary contenders for West Lafayette, Ind., linebacker Yanni Karlaftis have been settled since early in the summer, and now the four-star has an idea when he will select one of those schools.“...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news