Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 23:24:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wyking Jones looks ahead to Pac-12 play

X5nrck6z5kttlzhonufl
Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

On New Year’s Day, Cal men’s basketball head coach Wyking Jones spoke to the media in advance of Pac-12 play, which begins for Cal on Thursday at USC. Below is a full transcription of the interview...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}