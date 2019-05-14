WR Roman Wilson on his Cal Visit, Getting Comfortable with Cal
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Louis (HI) WR Roman Wilson knew he was fast, over the weekend he got to prove it. Running a 4.37 40, Wilson had the highest rating at the Opening in El Cerrito of anyone in attendance."As far a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news