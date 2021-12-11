WR Mason Starling Commits to Cal
For the first time since September, Cal has a commitment.
Wideout Mason Starling, a 6'5" 200 lb Seattle native playing at College of San Mateo, has committed to the Bears while on an official visit to Berkeley. Starling is commitment number 11 for Cal in the 2022 class, and the second wide receiver among the group along with Jaiven Plummer
In his second season at College of San Mateo, Starling has 43 receptions for 706 yards and 13 TDs, as CSM went 10-2 in a strong season. Starling led the team in receiving, playing in 10 of their 12 games.
In Starling, Cal is getting a taller threat on the outside, something they'll continue to covet as they recruit wideouts moving forward. Like the JuCo receiver whose impact he'll hope to replicate in Trevon Clark, Starling is good in the catch and run game, with the size to make an immediate impact. With the Bears losing Clark, Kekoa Crawford and Nikko Remigio, there was a need to bring in another wideout with the ability to play right away, and the Bears came into Starling's recruitment relatively late.
1. DT Damonic Williams, Mission Hills, CA, January 6th, 2021
2. DL Nate Burrell, Bellflower, CA, June 7th, 2021
3. OLB Nunie Tuitele, Aurora, CO, June 13th, 2021
4. OLB Curlee Thomas IV, Fort Worth, TX, June 18th, 2021
5. OL Sioape Vatikani, Reno, NV, June 23rd, 2021
6. WR Jaiven Plummer, Alexandria, VA, July 21st, 2021
7. DB Cameron Sidney, Orange, CA, August 14th, 2021
8. ATH/OL Nick Morrow, Flagstaff, AZ, August 26th. 2021
8. OL Jackson Brown, Danville, CA, August 30th, 2021
10. DB Jeremiah Earby, East Palo Alto, CA, September 1st, 2021
11. WR Mason Starling, San Mateo, CA, December 11th, 2021
By Position
WR -2
OL - 2
DL - 3
Edge - 2
DB - 2
ATH - 1
By State
CA - 6
AZ - 1
CO - 1
NV - 1
TX - 1
VA - 1