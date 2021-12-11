WR Mason Starling Commits to Cal

For the first time since September, Cal has a commitment.

Wideout Mason Starling, a 6'5" 200 lb Seattle native playing at College of San Mateo, has committed to the Bears while on an official visit to Berkeley. Starling is commitment number 11 for Cal in the 2022 class, and the second wide receiver among the group along with Jaiven Plummer

In his second season at College of San Mateo, Starling has 43 receptions for 706 yards and 13 TDs, as CSM went 10-2 in a strong season. Starling led the team in receiving, playing in 10 of their 12 games.

In Starling, Cal is getting a taller threat on the outside, something they'll continue to covet as they recruit wideouts moving forward. Like the JuCo receiver whose impact he'll hope to replicate in Trevon Clark, Starling is good in the catch and run game, with the size to make an immediate impact. With the Bears losing Clark, Kekoa Crawford and Nikko Remigio, there was a need to bring in another wideout with the ability to play right away, and the Bears came into Starling's recruitment relatively late.